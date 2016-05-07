"I can confirm she's pregnant and of course she's happy," her rep told PEOPLE

Blac Chyna Steps Out for the First Time Following Pregnancy Reveal at Burger King

Blac Chyna was seen for the first time since revealing she’s expecting a child with fiancé Rob Kardashian. And first stop was Burger King!

The mom-to-be was spotted ordering drive-thru in Los Angeles on Friday, just hours after her rep confirmed to PEOPLE that the model was pregnant with Kardashian’s child. “I can confirm she’s pregnant and of course she’s happy,” the rep told PEOPLE.

Chyna, 28, was accompanied by a friend who sat in the passenger seat. The future Mrs. Kardashian appeared to be makeup-free and was dressed in black with her voluminous hair tied back in a pink hat.

Both Kardashian, 29, and Chyna took to Instagram on Friday, sharing an emoji rendering of a pregnant Chyna. This will be the first child for the reality star and the second for his fiancée, who shares 3-year old son King Cairo with Tyga, Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner s boyfriend.

While Tyga has offered his blessings to his ex by writing “Congratulations” in the comment section of Chyna’s pregnancy Instagram, Kardashian’s family has stayed mum.

Jenner, 18, and Kim Kardashian West have liked their brother’s baby news on Instagram, however Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner have yet to double tap the post.