"The Kardashian sisters have gotten over their issues with Chyna now. They've welcomed her in," an insider told PEOPLE

Khloé Kardashian celebrated her 32nd birthday on Monday night, in a star-studded party at Dave & Buster’s in Hollywood, California.

Kardashian West’s 3-year-old daughter North and husband Kanye West also joined in on the fun – just days after the premiere of his headline-making, controversial “Famous” video.

Rob’s pregnant fiancée Blac Chyna was also there, sharing selfies and smiles with Kim and Kourtney, and cuddling up to her husband-to-be.

Though recent episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians showed tensions between Rob and his sisters following the surprise news of his engagement, dynamics have since changed post-filming.

An insider previously told PEOPLE, that the family has now come around to Rob’s romance, acknowledging that Chyna has had a positive impact on the dad-to-be’s life.

“They feel like Chyna saved him,” the insider said. “The [Kardashian sisters] have gotten over their issues with Chyna now. They’ve welcomed her in.”

Also appearing to move on from the drama? Kourtney and ex Scott Disick. The two spent quality time as a family, alongside eldest 6-year-old son Mason and daughter Penelope, who turns 4 next month.

While the pair have been cordial, a source previously told PEOPLE the former couple “are very, very unlikely to get back together,” with another source adding Discik has been “dating a new girl every week.”

Pals Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also on hand for Khloé’s festivities – Teigen documenting the fun on Snapchat, including her winning race of Mario Kart against her husband of nearly three years.

The Lip Sync Battle star also posted a selfie video of herself with the birthday girl, saying “Happy Birthday Koko get it.”

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross attended the party too, snuggling up for an arcade smooch as documented on Kourtney’s Shapchat.

The couple, who married in 2014, played a different game at one point – Ross ripping off his shirt to see if he could pick his wife up.

Later in the evening, Khloé made a wish on a three-tier, big-top birthday cake, as friends like Larsa Pippen, Cassie, Miguel and girlfriend Nazanin Mandi looked on.

“My wish for myself this year is internal happiness,” Khloé revealed earlier on Monday, in a message on her website and app. “I’m big on peace and happiness, and that’s all I want,” she said. “The rest will come. I think as I’ve gotten older, I feel more secure and settled with who I am, but at the same time, I’m more open to changing myself for the better. I’m not as stubborn as I was when I was younger.”

Yet, that doesn’t mean Kardashian didn’t splurge a bit on herself on her big day.