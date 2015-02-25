Here's a Fake Birdman Action Figure to Covet (VIDEO)

Though Michael Keaton was denied the opportunity to bring home an Academy Award action figure Sunday night, others’ dreams of a Birdman action figure live on, as evidenced by this commercial released by Fox Searchlight Films on Tuesday, the same day the Birdman Blu-ray was released.

The clip is a near-perfect re-creation of 1990s-era toy commercials, right down to the overly enthusiastic child actors and the fact that, though the toy doesn’t seem to have any points of articulation, it’s very good at breaking through barriers made of sticks and shooting an energy ray out of its chest.

“Hey kids!” says the ad. “You too can now defeat Birdman’s arch-nemesis The Condor with this spiffy Birdman Action Figure! Batteries not included.”

If you’re as wildly covetous of this thing as we are, you can actually enter to win a limited-edition version of the figure via Fox Searchlight. It comes with “unprovoked melancholy”!