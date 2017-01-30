Bindi Irwin Enjoys ‘Glorious’ Beach Day with Boyfriend Chandler Powell

Irwin and Powell enjoyed the coastal town of Byron Bay in Australia

Bindi Irwin is soaking up the sun with her boyfriend, Chandler Powell!

On Sunday, the 18-year-old Dancing with the Stars champion shared a snapshot to Instagram from the couple’s summer day spent in Byron Bay, New South Wales, which she described as “glorious.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Byron Bay was glorious. Beach vibes with my Sunshine,” Irwin captioned a sweet photo of the pair snuggled up on a towel and both wearing beach attire on an Australian sunshine-filled day.

Widely known for its surfing and gorgeous beaches, the coastal town of Byron Bay is a popular vacation destination for Aussies — including fellow celebrities Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Chris and Liam Hemsworth and Margot Robbie.

Since returning to Australia and reuniting with his girlfriend for the New Year, Powell, 20, has been been traveling around the continent while visiting national parks and the Australia zoo with Irwin.

During their time spent together, Irwin also introduced her boyfriend to one of her favorite things in early January: lychee!

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi Irwin Posts Adorable Goodbye Message to Boyfriend Chandler Powell

While enjoying a picnic dinner date, Powell tried the pink fruit for the first time.

His thoughts? “That is so good!” he told Irwin with a smile as he chewed the fruit.