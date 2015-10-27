Billy Joel to Sing the National Anthem at Game Three of the World Series

The “Piano Man” is playing at the World Series once again.

Billy Joel will sing the National Anthem ahead of Game Three (between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets) of the 2015 World Series in New York on Friday, the MLB confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

This, of course, isn’t the first time the Bronx native, 66, has performed at the baseball championship: He also sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” the past two times the Mets have played in the World Series – he performed when the Mets won in 1986 at Shea Stadium in Queens, as well as when the Mets faced off against the Yankees in 2000.

Championship baseball performances aside, the music icon has been keeping busy. He and wife Alexis Roderick tied the knot over Independence Day weekend before welcoming their daughter, Della Rose, in August. And, he’s still enjoying his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency.