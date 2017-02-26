Devastated costars and friends of Bill Paxton are taking to Twitter to honor the life of the Emmy-winning actor.

Paxton died due to complications from surgery, a family representative told PEOPLE on Sunday. He was 61.

“Devastated by the sudden loss of my close friend and one of the finest actors in the business, Bill Paxton,” wrote Rob Lowe, who starred alongside Paxton in 1995’s Frank & Jesse. “Renaissance man, raconteur and uniquely American national treasure. His filmography speaks for itself. His friendship was a blessing. My love to Bunny, James and Lydia.”

Lowe continued by encouraging fans to watch his work in One False Move or A Simple Plan “to see this lovely leading man, at his finest.”

Helen Hunt paid tribute to her Twister costar by sharing a photo from the Oscar-nominated movie. “He made this movie great — he acted his heart out,” she wrote. “What a talented man. My thoughts are with his family.”

“What a lovely, warm and kind human,” tweeted Elijah Wood.

Julie Benz shared a photo with Paxton from their new CBS series, Training Day. “Rest In Peace my sweet friend.” Benz’s tweet was followed by statements from more Training Day costars including Drew Van Aker and Katrina Law.

“Words can not describe this man,” Van Aker wrote on a photo of the pair on Instagram. “One of the most genuine people I have EVER come across. I will never forget what I have learned from him and how he affected every one around him.”

Law simply wrote, “Hug the ones you love.”

Director James Cameron, who worked with Paxton on multiple films including Titanic and True Lies, remembered his close friend in a statement to Vanity Fair. “Bill wrote beautiful heartfelt and thoughtful letters, an anachronism in this age of digital shorthand,” said Cameron. “He took good care of his relationships with people, always caring and present for others. He was a good man, a great actor, and a creative dynamo.”

“The world is a lesser place for his passing,” he continued, “and I will profoundly miss him.”

Stars like Jordan Peele, Edgar Wright mourned the loss of the Twister star by speaking out about his warm personality. “Had the pleasure of meeting him a few times in recent years and he was truly the loveliest guy,” tweeted Wright. His True Lies costar Jamie Lee Curtis was also shocked by the news.

“Bill Paxton was hands down one of the greatest guys that I have ever met,” tweeted his Big Love costar, Aaron Paul. “I feel lucky to have called him my friend. Bill, I love you. RIP.”

The actor is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife Louise Newbury.

“Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable,” the family representative said in a statement. “We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”