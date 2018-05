The Evolution of the Bill Cosby Scandal

The actor and philanthropist has seen reruns of his sitcom taken off the air and new projects ad scheduled appearances canceled in the wake of the recent firestorm of accusations. Cosby has declined to comment on the allegations, but he told Florida Today, “I know people are tired of me not saying anything, but a guy doesn’t have to answer to innuendos. People should fact check. People shouldn’t have to go through that and shouldn’t answer to innuendos.” Despite his comments, additional women – including Judy Huth, Helen Hayes and Chloe Goins; more than 40 in total – continue to come forward with claims of being sexually abused by the man once thought of as “America’s Dad.” And in July 2015, it was revealed through unsealed court documents that in 2005, Cosby admitted to giving at least one woman Quaaludes before having sex with her, and to having prescriptions for Quaaludes and keeping them in his possession through the 2000s.