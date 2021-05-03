Look Back at Bill and Melinda Gates' Most Memorable Moments as Philanthropists and Parents, amid Divorce News
The couple, who founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and share three children, announced their split via Twitter on May 3
Vaccines for All
Ahead of World Immunization Week in 2019, Melinda shared a throwback photo of the couple's three children — Rory John, Phoebe Adele and Jennifer Katharine — with a caption noting that her kids were fully vaccinated, in order to encourage others to vaccinate their own children.
Holiday Huddle
The Gates family shared their Christmas tradition, noting that observing it means they can "still allow ourselves to be present for the moments that matter."
Women Power
Melinda posted this sweet photo of three generations of women in her family as a reminder of "why continuing to work towards a more equal future is so important" to her.
Family First
Last year, the mom of three posted a photo on Thanksgiving, noting that she was most grateful for her family.
Falling in Love
In honor of Valentine's Day 2019, Melinda shared a bit of her love story with Bill in a clip posted to Instagram.
Takes the Cake
In honor of the couple's 25th anniversary in 2019, Melinda also shared a sweet and funny throwback from the couple's wedding, in which her new husband heard "cut the cake" and thought it meant dividing it up evenly among everyone in attendance. "I laughed so hard, I couldn't speak," she wrote.
High Honors
President Barack Obama presented Melinda and Bill with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House on Nov. 22, 2016.
Gone Global
The two pose in front of the Elysee Palace after receiving the award of Commander of the Legion of Honor by then-French President Francois Hollande on April 21, 2017 in Paris.
Memories in Monaco
The pair share a laugh while attending the Global Champions Tour of Monaco in 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco.
Center Stage
The Gateses took the stage with French President Emmanuel Macron during Goalkeepers, a multiyear campaign organized by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation dedicated to accelerating progress towards global goals, on Sept. 26, 2018 in N.Y.C.
Go for the Gold
Bill and Melinda cheered on the United States during a swimming competition at the 2008 Beijing Olympic games.
Jokin' Around
Bill jokes with Melinda while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 26, 2007.
Better Half
Bill looked to his wife during a September 1999 press conference in Seattle in which they announced the Millennium Scholars Program, which promised to provide financial assistance to high-achieving minority students who would otherwise be excluded from higher education.
Giving Back
The couple held a press conference in N.Y.C. in 2005 to announce a $100 million gift to establish the Bill and Melinda Gates Children's Vaccine Program, the same year the two were named Time magazine's Persons of the Year.