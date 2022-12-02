The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022

05 of 11 Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa in 2019. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced in January that they were separating after five years of marriage and nearly 17 years together. For Momoa, the relationship was a dream come true after he first fell for Bonet when he was an 8-year-old and she was starring on The Cosby Show. The Aquaman actor first met his future wife at a jazz club in 2005; in 2007 the pair welcomed their first child together, and they had a second in 2008. They secretly wed in 2017. A source told PEOPLE at the time of their split that the decision wasn't made "overnight," and that the pair was "amazing for years until they no longer were." In a since-deleted Instagram post, Momoa wrote, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception…" He phrased their breakup as "parting ways in marriage," emphasizing their focus would be on their children.

06 of 11 Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Matt Stroshane Just days after sources confirmed Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were dating, the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced their engagement. While accepting the award for the 2020 NFL MVP on Feb. 6, 2021, Rodgers thanked his "fiancée" in his acceptance speech — and announced that he was engaged. ​​PEOPLE confirmed the engagement two days later. "They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" a source said. Just over a year after their engagement was announced — and less than a month after sources said Rodgers and Woodley didn't see eye to eye on politics — a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had split. Though the two were then spotted together on a few occasions since, with Rodgers hinting the two were still together, in late April, a source told PEOPLE they had broken up for good.

09 of 11 Lauren Graham & Peter Krause Getty Though the pair first met 1995 on the set of Caroline in the City, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause wouldn't start dating until more than a decade later, in 2010, when they costarred in Parenthood. During an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, Graham opened up about her feelings towards Krause — who she starred alongside in Parenthood — revealing one of the qualities she admires most about him. "I mean, he's really my favorite person to talk to," she told PEOPLE. "And he always makes me laugh. He's really, really funny." On June 17, the Gilmore Girls alum's rep confirmed the couple's breakup to PEOPLE exclusively, noting that Graham and Krause had "quietly ended their relationship last year." Later in the year, Graham revealed to PEOPLE that she used writing her book, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember, as an emotional "outlet" after her breakup with Krause.

10 of 11 Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Leonardo DiCaprio; Camila Morrone. Kevin Mazur/Getty // Amy Sussman/Getty DiCaprio's relationship with Morrone, which began in 2017, was one of his longest public relationships ever — but in August, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone had broken up. While the pair was occasionally seen out and about together or spending time on vacation, the couple rarely discussed their relationship publicly, and never walked the red carpet together, although they did sit front row at the Academy Awards in 2020. In December 2019, Morrone — who is 23 years younger than DiCaprio — commented on their age difference, telling the Los Angeles Times, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." In 2020, a source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Morrone had been spending a lot of time together during the pandemic. "He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila. He loves being with her," the source shared. Two years later, after celebrating Morrone's 25th birthday in June and Fourth of July together, the pair's split was confirmed to PEOPLE in August.