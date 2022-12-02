Celebrity The Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2022 From months-long flings (Kim and Pete!) to years-long marriages (Tom and Gisele!) 2022 had its fill of celebrity breakups that got everyone buzzing By Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 2, 2022 09:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 11 Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Matt Winkelmeyer/MG18/Getty After 13 years of marriage (and months of speculation), Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially divorced on Oct. 28. The pair first met through mutual friends in 2006, wed in 2009, and later welcomed two children together (Brady is also father to son John Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.) However, tensions rose in their marriage when Brady returned to football after brief retirement in 2022. "She doesn't hate that he's playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back," a source said in September 2022. "He knows that, and he's doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married." As of October 2022, Bündchen was reportedly "done" trying to make things work, with a source telling PEOPLE, "She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired." Despite the difficult end to their marriage, a source told PEOPLE that Brady and Bündchen are committed to coparenting equally: "Following the split, their kids will have "full access to both [parents], whenever they want." 02 of 11 Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey Frazer Harrison/Getty In June, a source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey had called it quits after a year and a half together. "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," the source said at the time. "They still love each other." The couple, who went "Instagram official" in Jan. 2021, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty following the 2022 Academy Awards in March. During the course of their relationship, Jordan and Harvey shared a handful of sweet moments together, including their romantic vacations and steamy PDA pictures. (And who can forget when he rented out an aquarium for Valentine's Day?) Following the breakup, both stars wiped their social media accounts of each other's photos and have since unfollowed each other. 03 of 11 Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala. Gotham/Getty After nine months of dating, PEOPLE confirmed in August 2022 that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had broken up. Their relationship was packed with red carpet appearances, tattoos and romantic vacations, but in the end, according to a source, "part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules." In October 2021, Kardashian made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and acted in a few sketches, including one opposite Davidson. The two played Aladdin and Jasmine in a scene that ended with a kiss. A few weeks later, the two were spotted at Knott's Scary Farm and were seen holding hands while on rides in exclusive photos obtained by PEOPLE. They continued to be seen together at events, including a 28th birthday party for Davidson thrown by Kardashian, and the SNL alum first referred to Kardashian as his "girlfriend" in February 2022. In March, the two went Instagram official with Kardashian sharing two photos of Davidson. "I guess it's not official until you post," Kardashian joked while appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show just a few days later. The pair made their red carpet debut in April White House Correspondents' Dinner before stepping out at the Met Gala together May 2. Following the confirmation of the pair's split on Aug. 5, sources revealed to PEOPLE that reconciliation is "not in the cards" for Kardashian and Davidson. 04 of 11 Billy Ray & Tish Cyrus Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Following two previous divorce filings, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus decided to officially go their "separate ways" in April 2022 after 28 years of marriage. Tish filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tenn. citing "irreconcilable differences," according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. She also said that the couple has not lived together in more than two years. "It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," reads a joint statement issued by the couple via a family representative exclusively to PEOPLE. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths." The couple first got married in 1993, and eventually welcomed three children together: Miley, Braison and Noah. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Brandi and Trace. In November, Billy Ray announced his engagement to "soulmate" 34-year-old Firerose, while Tish revealed she was dating actor Dominic Purcell. 05 of 11 Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa in 2019. Mike Coppola/FilmMagic Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced in January that they were separating after five years of marriage and nearly 17 years together. For Momoa, the relationship was a dream come true after he first fell for Bonet when he was an 8-year-old and she was starring on The Cosby Show. The Aquaman actor first met his future wife at a jazz club in 2005; in 2007 the pair welcomed their first child together, and they had a second in 2008. They secretly wed in 2017. A source told PEOPLE at the time of their split that the decision wasn't made "overnight," and that the pair was "amazing for years until they no longer were." In a since-deleted Instagram post, Momoa wrote, "We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception…" He phrased their breakup as "parting ways in marriage," emphasizing their focus would be on their children. 06 of 11 Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Matt Stroshane Just days after sources confirmed Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley were dating, the Green Bay Packers quarterback announced their engagement. While accepting the award for the 2020 NFL MVP on Feb. 6, 2021, Rodgers thanked his "fiancée" in his acceptance speech — and announced that he was engaged. PEOPLE confirmed the engagement two days later. "They are very happy together. It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?" a source said. Just over a year after their engagement was announced — and less than a month after sources said Rodgers and Woodley didn't see eye to eye on politics — a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the two had split. Though the two were then spotted together on a few occasions since, with Rodgers hinting the two were still together, in late April, a source told PEOPLE they had broken up for good. 07 of 11 Trevor Noah & Minka Kelly Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly. Getty Images (2) In May, a source close to Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly, who were first linked in August 2020, confirmed to PEOPLE that the low-profile pair had been "broken up for a while." The pair was first spotted in public together in September 2020; in December, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the $27.5 million Bel-Air mansion he purchased was for the two of them to live in together. The source added that Kelly and Noah "are still really happy and in love." By May 2021 Kelly and Noah had split up — for the first time. That same month, however, the two took a trip to St. Barts, sparking rumors of a reconciliation. After a few more sightings, the pair made their romance Instagram official while spending time in his South African hometown around the holidays. A year after their first breakup, in May 2022, a source exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE that the relationship was "officially over." "Minka is single now," the source shared, adding that the actress "has the best attitude" about the breakup. "She is very happy. She'd rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy." Another insider added that Noah was "too focused on work and didn't have enough time for a relationship. He's back in the dating game as well." 08 of 11 Shakira & Gerard Piqué Bruce Glikas/WireImage After spending more than a decade together — and welcoming two children — Shakira and Gerard Piqué announced their separation in a joint statement on June 4, 2022. The pair met in 2010 when Piqué appeared in Shakira's music video for "Waka Waka," the official song for the World Cup in South Africa. The two confirmed their relationship in 2011 when Barcelona defender posted a photo with the singer, alongside the caption "Les presento a mi sol" (I present to you my sun). In September 2013, Shakira and Piqué welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Milan, and in 2015, they had a baby boy, Sasha. In early 2022, Spanish news outlet El Periodico reported that Piqué was living separately from the singer and their children and on June 4, the news became official that they had split. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," the couple's joint statement read. "We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect." Once the custody agreement was reached, an insider told PEOPLE that the two decided to do what is "best for their kids." "For eight years they have been living in Barcelona, but she and the kids are moving to Miami, where all her maternal family live," the source added. 09 of 11 Lauren Graham & Peter Krause Getty Though the pair first met 1995 on the set of Caroline in the City, Lauren Graham and Peter Krause wouldn't start dating until more than a decade later, in 2010, when they costarred in Parenthood. During an interview with PEOPLE in 2016, Graham opened up about her feelings towards Krause — who she starred alongside in Parenthood — revealing one of the qualities she admires most about him. "I mean, he's really my favorite person to talk to," she told PEOPLE. "And he always makes me laugh. He's really, really funny." On June 17, the Gilmore Girls alum's rep confirmed the couple's breakup to PEOPLE exclusively, noting that Graham and Krause had "quietly ended their relationship last year." Later in the year, Graham revealed to PEOPLE that she used writing her book, Have I Told You This Already? Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember, as an emotional "outlet" after her breakup with Krause. 10 of 11 Leonardo DiCaprio & Camila Morrone Leonardo DiCaprio; Camila Morrone. Kevin Mazur/Getty // Amy Sussman/Getty DiCaprio's relationship with Morrone, which began in 2017, was one of his longest public relationships ever — but in August, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone had broken up. While the pair was occasionally seen out and about together or spending time on vacation, the couple rarely discussed their relationship publicly, and never walked the red carpet together, although they did sit front row at the Academy Awards in 2020. In December 2019, Morrone — who is 23 years younger than DiCaprio — commented on their age difference, telling the Los Angeles Times, "I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date." In 2020, a source told PEOPLE that DiCaprio and Morrone had been spending a lot of time together during the pandemic. "He is usually very independent, spends lots of time with friends, but because of the lockdown, he has mostly spent time with Camila. He loves being with her," the source shared. Two years later, after celebrating Morrone's 25th birthday in June and Fourth of July together, the pair's split was confirmed to PEOPLE in August. 11 of 11 Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry-Hardrict. Stewart Cook/Variety/Shutterstock After first meeting on a movie set in 1999, and later tying the knot and welcoming two children, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict announced their split in October. Of their relationship's origin, Mowry recalled to PEOPLE in 2020, "I met my husband Cory on the set of a movie we were both filming called Hollywood Horror in 1999. It was the last year of Sister, Sister and I had decided to embark on my first feature film. I wasn't really focused on boys at the time, since I was in my early 20s, juggling my career and going to school — however, while Cory and I were filming, he took a liking to me rather quickly." Months after celebrating their 14th wedding anniversary, the couple shocked fans with news of their split on Oct. 4, 2022. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," Mowry, who filed for divorce, wrote on Instagram. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."