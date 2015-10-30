Vine Star Big Nik's Big Night with The Biebs

Just add it to the list of the Keswani family’s non-traditional experiences.

The stars of PEOPLE.com’s new web series, The Keswanis: A Most Modern Family, aren’t like your typical American family. Their eldest son, Nik, is a Vine superstar, their middle daughter is making her way in the world of pageants and modeling while the youngest is tackling the first grade while transitioning from male to female.

Perhaps even more unusual is Nik’s social circle – which most recently included Justin Bieber.

The Vine star was surprised to find himself sitting at a dinner table with Bieber after an invitation from John Shahidi, the CEO of Shots, a selfie-sharing social media app.

“I did not know Justin Bieber was going to be there,” Nik admits. “I go over there, I sit down, and I go ‘Oh wait, is this Justin Bieber?’ ”

Though Bieber’s reputation may still be in recovery mode, Nik has nothing but good things to say about the “Sorry” singer.

“He was really nice,” Nik says. “That’s the kind of person that I would want to be around.”

So, is a Big Nik cameo happening in Justin’s next music video? It’s not out of the question, he says.

“If I were a musician, possibly!”

Your move, Biebs.