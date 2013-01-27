The two music stars get some of the biggest reactions from readers this week

What’s on the minds of PEOPLE readers this week? We love getting your feedback, and as always, you weighed in with plenty of strong reactions.

From your anger over Beyoncé‘s apparent lip-synching of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the presidential inauguration to your happiness over the birth of Shakira‘s son readers responded to what made them mad, sad and also what kept them laughing out loud.

Check out the articles with the top reactions on the site this week

Shakira’s happy news that she gave birth to a healthy boy Tuesday with FC Barcelona star defender Gerard Piqué had readers feeling the love. The baby, born in Spain weighed in at 6 lbs., 6 oz., and was named Milan. The proud father later posted a photo of his new son wearing Nike sneakers with his name emblazoned on the Velcro tab.

Real estate news (and plenty of photos) from Kelly Ripa and hubby Mark Consuelos had reader’s going “Wow!” The couple put their luxury N.Y.C. penthouse on the market for a hefty $24.5 million. The expansive apartment features five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a private home gym and a spacious terrace with an outdoor fireplace.

Beyoncé is a world-class singer, but word that she lip-synched the “Star-Spangled Banner” at President Barack Obama’s inauguration angered readers, who wondered why that was necessary, given her talent. A Marine Corps Band spokesperson spilled the beans that they weren’t actually playing and her rousing rendition of the anthem was a taped track. A Pentagon media officer later defended Beyoncé, saying the singer had no time to rehearse and that the band wasn’t in a position to know if she sang live with the track or not.

The divorce of Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy already appears be taking a nasty turn with a report about custody issues. TMZ reported that Hoppy responded to Frankel’s divorce petition seeking not only child support and exclusive rights to their marital home, but also primary custody of their daughter Bryn, who turns 3 in May.

Readers thought the musical back and forth between on-again, off-again couple Justin Bieber and couple Selena Gomez was hilarious. The pair have taken turns singing Justin Timberlake‘s break-up tune, “Cry Me a River.” At a New York City benefit concert for UNICEF last Saturday, Gomez, 20, sang not only the Timberlake tune, but also Taylor Swift‘s cheeky boyfriend song, “I Knew You Were Trouble.” Bieber, 18, was first to cover Timberlake, performing a stripped down version of “Cry” with his acoustic guitar at a November concert in Boston. The song describes the feeling of finding out a partner is cheating.