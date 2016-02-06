Queen Bey released a new single and music video ahead of her expected appearance during the Super Bowl halftime show

Surprise! Beyoncé Drops a New Single and Music Video – and It Features Blue Ivy

On Saturday, Beyoncé pulled a Beyoncé and dropped a surprise new single and accompanying music video without giving fans any warning.

The new track, “Formation,” which is available as a free download on Tidal, was also accompanied by a new music video.

The clip features several costume changes and dance breaks for Beyoncé, plenty of references to how much Queen Bey slays (as if we didn’t already know), a powerful image of the words “stop shooting us” written on a wall and a smiling Blue Ivy.

To promote the surprise track, Beyoncé posted several images on Instagram shortly after its release. Three of the pictures, posted side-by-side, show Bey and a long line of dancers all striking a pose.

Beyoncé also posted the single’s cover art, a still from the video in which she leans her head and long braids out the window of a car.