Skyscraper Inspired By Beyoncé Being Built in Australia

An Australian architecture firm is certainly Crazy in Love withBeyoncé‘s body – it has designed a new skyscraper modeled after the diva’s Flawless shape.

The Premier Tower – to be built on Melbourne’s skyline – is a curvy, shimmering, 68-story tribute to the pop star.

Specifically, the new building’s design pays tribute to Beyoncé’s death-defying curves in her music video Ghost.

“Art and science? You betcha,” the architecture firm Elenberg Fraser states on its web site about the building. “For those more on the art than science side, we will reveal that the form does pay homage to something more aesthetic – we’re going to trust you’ve seen the music video for Beyoncé’s Ghost?”

But the building is also a scientific achievement.

“The twists and turns of this new project belie its pure and simple, first principles rationale,” their site states. “This project is the culmination of our significant research into how to best work with individual site and climatic constraints, brought together using our new parametric modelling techniques.”

Elenberg Fraser

Continues the firm: “The complex form – a vertical cantilever – is actually the most effective way to redistribute the building’s mass, giving the best results in terms of structural dispersion, frequency oscillation and wind requirements.”

The tower, which does not have a listed completion date, will house retail and residential space, and will sit directly in front of Melbourne’s Southern Cross station and be the first thing people see when arriving.