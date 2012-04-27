10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Michelle Williams is dead serious about a Dawson's Creek reunion, plus more from Zac Efron, Beyoncé and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:48 PM

"I'm totally up for reunion tours."
Michelle Williams, who's game for a Dawson's Creek reunion because her character Jen is dead, to New York magazine

"A fan bit me."
Zac Efron, gesturing with a bandaged hand toward the crowd at the London premiere of The Lucky One, according to U.K. reports

"It makes me feel 'crunchy,' and that means embarrassed."
Beyoncé, on the honor of being named PEOPLE's 2012

"We're seeing how long we can keep it secret."
Giuliana Rancic, who announced that she's but is withholding the sex, on the Today show

"My Little (pink) Pony!"
Lauren Conrad, showing off her dip-dyed hairdo, on Instagram

"The best accessories – Sean Penn on one hand and Brad Pitt on the other."
Jessica Chastain, giving props to her red carpet companions and Tree of Life costars, to New York Times' T Magazine

"I'm President Barack Obama. And I, too, want to slow-jam the news."
President Barack Obama, getting down with Jimmy Fallon on his late night show

"In junior high, the boy I thought was a dreamboat told me the coolest thing about me was that it looked like I could fit a Popsicle stick between my two front teeth. Swoon."
Four-time [LINK cover girl" "" "" "0" ] Julia Roberts, recalling the best "compliment" she has ever received, to PEOPLE

"I've outlawed shots. I've become one of the Real Housewives. I just drink white wine!"
The Five-Year Engagement's Jason Segel, who has been boozing responsibly with his new ladylove Michelle Williams, to PEOPLE

"When are you going to do a "most insane" issue? Then I can be on the cover?"
Bethenny Frankel, addressing PEOPLE's annual Most Beautiful issue, on Twitter

By Christie Larusso