10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"I'm totally up for reunion tours."
– Michelle Williams, who's game for a Dawson's Creek reunion because her character Jen is dead, to New York magazine
"A fan bit me."
– Zac Efron, gesturing with a bandaged hand toward the crowd at the London premiere of The Lucky One, according to U.K. reports
"It makes me feel 'crunchy,' and that means embarrassed."
– Beyoncé, on the honor of being named PEOPLE's 2012
"We're seeing how long we can keep it secret."
– Giuliana Rancic, who announced that she's but is withholding the sex, on the Today show
"My Little (pink) Pony!"
– Lauren Conrad, showing off her dip-dyed hairdo, on Instagram
"The best accessories – Sean Penn on one hand and Brad Pitt on the other."
– Jessica Chastain, giving props to her red carpet companions and Tree of Life costars, to New York Times' T Magazine
"I'm President Barack Obama. And I, too, want to slow-jam the news."
– President Barack Obama, getting down with Jimmy Fallon on his late night show
"In junior high, the boy I thought was a dreamboat told me the coolest thing about me was that it looked like I could fit a Popsicle stick between my two front teeth. Swoon."
– Four-time [LINK cover girl" "" "" "0" ] Julia Roberts, recalling the best "compliment" she has ever received, to PEOPLE
"I've outlawed shots. I've become one of the Real Housewives. I just drink white wine!"
– The Five-Year Engagement's Jason Segel, who has been boozing responsibly with his new ladylove Michelle Williams, to PEOPLE
"When are you going to do a "most insane" issue? Then I can be on the cover?"
– Bethenny Frankel, addressing PEOPLE's annual Most Beautiful issue, on Twitter
