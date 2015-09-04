It's Beyoncé's Birthday: Celebrate with the Beyhive on Twitter
It’s Beyoncé‘s 34th birthday, and while it’s not a national holiday just yet (though there is a White House petition to make it one, if you’re interested in signing), people – particularly Twitter – are already celebrating.
So put on the Bey track (or album, or y’know, entire discography) of your choosing and scroll through this selection of tweets from some of Queen B’s most ardent fans.
And by the way, just in case you were planning on having a counter-opinion, we’re just here to remind you that today of all the days is not the day to air it. We really only have your best interests at heart.
But first, a shootout to Tina Knowles …
and a small bit of empathy for anyone also born today.
But don’t worry, we’re all gonna get through this together.
B’s birthday has many medical benefits …
and while this is probably something you should clear with your supervisor, it’s certainly an option.
Some of the more famous members of the Beyhive are chiming in:
Lastly, there’s one important bit of business that Bey really needs to take care of today – her diva license is expiring.