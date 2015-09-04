It’s Beyoncé ‘s 34th birthday, and while it’s not a national holiday just yet (though there is a White House petition to make it one , if you’re interested in signing), people – particularly Twitter – are already celebrating.

So put on the Bey track (or album, or y’know, entire discography) of your choosing and scroll through this selection of tweets from some of Queen B’s most ardent fans.

And by the way, just in case you were planning on having a counter-opinion, we’re just here to remind you that today of all the days is not the day to air it. We really only have your best interests at heart.