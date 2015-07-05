The friends and family celebrated Independence Day in New Orleans

Holy #SquadGoals.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The “Drunk In Love” singer hit up St. Heron’s 17 Wards Weekend Wine & Grind for the Essence Festival at Etoile Polaire No 1 in New Orleans, where she was snapped with sister Solange, Kelly Rowland and Missy Elliott.

“It was insane,” a source tells PEOPLE of the fête, which Bey attended late Saturday night with husband Jay Z.

Solange, of course, lives in NOLA, while Elliott was one of Essence Fest’s Saturday headliners, and Rowland was in town for a Samsung Galaxy Experience talk. (PEOPLE caught up with the new mom about her upcoming BET show.)

Jay and Bey were planning on attending Elliott’s show at the Super Dome but were held up in traffic – they still go to see her perform though.