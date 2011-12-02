10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week
"Occasionally, on my sitcom How I Met Your Mother, I do the 'Wocka, wocka, wocka' face."
– The Muppets star Jason Segel, stealing comic moves from costar Fozzie Bear, on Conan
"You know you're a stoner when your friends make you a 'Bob Miley' cake."
– Newly minted 19-year-old Miley Cyrus, who later apologized for her "sarcastic" comment, in a video from her private birthday bash
"First I'm pregnant amp then I'm divorced. What am I All My Children?! "
– Katy Perry, dismissing recent rumors about her and husband Russell Brand as ridiculous, on Twitter
"I hope I wake up at, like, 94 pounds, but I don't think that's going to happen."
– Melissa McCarthy, who says her weight is a "work in progress," on Anderson
"If this whole acting thing didn't work out that was going to be my path."
– Angelina Jolie, revealing her backup career as a funeral director, on 60 Minutes
"Thank God you can't really tell from the front but when I turn to the side – oh baby!"
– Beyoncé, joking about hiding her baby bump in her music video , in a behind-the-scenes clip
"Hey Katie Cakes, I was thinking about going out with the boys tonight and I would really love to have my balls back."
– Katherine Heigl's hubby Josh Kelley, in a spoof video to promote her campaign to neuter pets, on FunnyorDie.com
"I'm going to be turning 50 next year – holy s---! Hey, 50 is the new 30."
– Kelly Preston, who says she feels better than she did 20 years ago after dropping 39 post-baby pounds, to PEOPLE
"Yeah, it might be my little party trick. It always gets applause."
– Supermodel Rosie Huntington Whiteley, on caving to requests to perform her runway strut at social gatherings, to Harper's Bazaar
"We've been in your living room. We were at your birth. You filmed it for us and showed us the placenta and now you want some privacy?"
– Daniel Craig, ripping into reality stars like the Kardashians, to British GQ
