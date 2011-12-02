10 Best Celeb Quotes This Week

Jason Segel is a wocka-be Fozzi Bear, plus more from Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and other stars
By Christie Larusso Updated January 21, 2022 05:47 PM

1 of 10

Credit: Jennifer Graylock/AP

"Occasionally, on my sitcom How I Met Your Mother, I do the 'Wocka, wocka, wocka' face."
The Muppets star Jason Segel, stealing comic moves from costar Fozzie Bear, on Conan

2 of 10

Credit: Charles Sykes/AP

"You know you're a stoner when your friends make you a 'Bob Miley' cake."
– Newly minted 19-year-old Miley Cyrus, who later apologized for her "sarcastic" comment, in a video from her private birthday bash

3 of 10

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty, Virginia Sherwood/ABC

"First I'm pregnant amp then I'm divorced. What am I All My Children?! "
Katy Perry, dismissing recent rumors about her and husband Russell Brand as ridiculous, on Twitter

4 of 10

Credit: Joe Stevens/Retna

"I hope I wake up at, like, 94 pounds, but I don't think that's going to happen."
Melissa McCarthy, who says her weight is a "work in progress," on Anderson

5 of 10

Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa

"If this whole acting thing didn't work out that was going to be my path."
Angelina Jolie, revealing her backup career as a funeral director, on 60 Minutes

6 of 10

Credit: Landov

"Thank God you can't really tell from the front but when I turn to the side – oh baby!"
Beyoncé, joking about hiding her baby bump in her music video , in a behind-the-scenes clip

7 of 10

Credit: Michael Caulfield/Getty

"Hey Katie Cakes, I was thinking about going out with the boys tonight and I would really love to have my balls back."
Katherine Heigl's hubby Josh Kelley, in a spoof video to promote her campaign to neuter pets, on FunnyorDie.com

8 of 10

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"I'm going to be turning 50 next year – holy s---! Hey, 50 is the new 30."
Kelly Preston, who says she feels better than she did 20 years ago after dropping 39 post-baby pounds, to PEOPLE

9 of 10

Credit: Splash News Online

"Yeah, it might be my little party trick. It always gets applause."
– Supermodel Rosie Huntington Whiteley, on caving to requests to perform her runway strut at social gatherings, to Harper's Bazaar

10 of 10

Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage; Inset: Stuart Wilson/Getty

"We've been in your living room. We were at your birth. You filmed it for us and showed us the placenta and now you want some privacy?"
Daniel Craig, ripping into reality stars like the Kardashians, to British GQ
