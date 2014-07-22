The superstar couple, along with daughter Blue Ivy, also toured New Orleans

The family that dines together, stays together.

After bringing their On the Run tour to the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Beyoncé, 32, and Jay Z, 44, spent their day off indulging in some quality time with their family in the Big Easy.

The couple had an easygoing dinner at Kingfish, a restaurant in the French Quarter, on Monday night with Beyoncé’s sister Solange, 28, and a few close friends.

Despite rumors of a possible split, Beyoncé and Jay Z were spotted looking cute and cozy and enjoying each other’s company.

“They seemed to be having a nice time and were really relaxed and super low-key,” an eyewitness tells PEOPLE.

On the menu for the group: a chef’s selection of appetizers.

Their gastronomy tour, however, didn’t begin or end there. Earlier in the day, the two had an intimate lunch date at Cochon Restaurant.

Their daughter Blue Ivy, 2, also got in on the sightseeing fun. Beyoncé posted a cute photo on Instagram of her baby girl sweetly swinging over the sidewalk as her parents hold her up.

The family also made a visit to the National World War II Museum, snapping pictures of the vintage aircraft.

