Date Night! Beyoncé and Jay Z Hit Up Hamilton on Broadway

The power couple were snapped leaving the hot-ticket show Wednesday night

By Jeff Nelson
Updated October 22, 2015 10:10 AM
Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Beyoncé and Jay Z hit the town for a Broadway date night Wednesday.

The pair was snapped leaving hot-ticket musical Hamilton at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, just one night after they both took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to perform at the TIDAL X: 1020 charity concert.

As it happens, Jay and Bey are just the latest A-list theaters to see Hamilton, the hip-hop-influenced show by In the Heights composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and based on founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Jennifer Aniston, Katy Perry, Matthew McConaughey, Cate Blanchett, Kerry Washington and the first family have all stopped by to see the show as well.

