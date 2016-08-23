Beyoncé and Jay Z Are Relationship Goals in Matching Suits at Hands of Stone Premiere

Beyoncé and Jay Z are a power couple, even more so when they’re wearing power suits.

The duo attended the Hands of Stone premiere in New York City on Monday to support their famous friends Usher and Robert De Niro, both whom are starring in the film.

Bey and Jay were dressed in coordinating grey ensembles. The 34-year-old singer donning a plunging double breasted jacket with matching pin-striped pants while the 46-year-old rapper looked sharp in white dress shirt and suit.

Dave Allocca/Starpix

Dave Allocca/Starpix

Inside the event (where specialty drinks were provided by DeLeén Tequila), Usher captured an adorable moment of the married couple on Snapchat when Jay Z lovingly put his arm around his wife, who sported a beaming smile on her face.

“Familia,” Usher captioned the sweet backstage photo.

The parents of Blue Ivy spent their date night mingling with guests including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, actor Edgar Ramirez and the film’s executive producer Harvey Weinstein.

Hands of Stone hits theaters Aug. 26.