The couple are relaxing in Hawaii before Bey starts her European leg of her Formation World tour

Beyoncé Enjoys Hawaiian Vacation with Jay Z and Blue Ivy – Plus See Her Lemonade-Themed Beach Outfit

Now this is how to start off the summer.

Beyoncé gave fans major vacation envy when she shared photos from her Hawaiian vacation with husband Jay Z and their daughter Blue Ivy.

Before she kicks off the European leg of her Formation tour, the 34-year-old singer enjoyed some family time and relaxed on the beach as seen in snapshots uploaded on her website.

Bey looked stunning in a floral patterned one-piece suit and a bright yellow cover up that was reminiscent of the Roberto Cavalli ensemble from her Lemonade video. She even decked out her Lemonade-themed beach outfit with a Dolce&Gabbana lemon crown and lemon necklace.

And in another photo, Beyoncé modeled a citrus patterned off-the-shoulder maxi dress by Sugarbird with lemon crown included.

Though the seemingly autobiographical nature of her latest album stirred up speculation about her relationship with Hov, there appeared to be no Love Drought during the couple’s getaway.

Bey and Jay were spotted on the shores sharing a kiss while their 4-year-old daughter played in the sand nearby. In addition, their recent date nights may be signs they’re shutting down Lemonade-induced rumors that their marriage is on the rocks.

The parents were in high spirits during Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland, cuddling close to each other and showing off beaming grins.