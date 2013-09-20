Beyonce and Jay-Z Top Forbes's List of Highest-Earning Celeb Couples
The musical couple earned more than three times as much as Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Well, they don’t call her Queen Bey for nothing.
Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, have topped Forbes magazine’s list of the highest-earning celebrity couples.
The pair raked in an estimated $95 million between June 2012 and June 2013, thanks in part to the mother of one’s Mrs. Carter Show world tour, which grossed an average of $2 million a night.
Coming in at No. 2 on the list are NFL star Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, who earned $80 million last year.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are the highest-earning acting couple – making an estimated $50 million – followed in the No. 4 spot by newer twosome Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher.
Rounding out the top five are new parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, whose total earnings last year were $30 million – less than a third of what Beyoncé and Jay-Z made.