Beyoncé and Jay Z Enjoy a 'Sweet' and Laid-Back Pizza Dinner in Miami

If putting breakup rumors to rest were a job, Beyoncé and Jay Z would be employees of the month.

After Queen Bey’s Friday night show in Tampa, the twosome returned to Miami (where the singer kicked off her “Formation” tour last Wednesday) on Saturday night, where, according to diners, the couple enjoyed a casual and romantic pizza dinner.

Bey and Jay were joined by her mother, Tina Knowles, and a few friends at local hotspot Lucali, an upscale brick-oven pizza joint, which Jay Z has said is his favorite place to grab a slice (at the Brooklyn location).

According to a fellow diner, the couple looked, “sweet, chill and loving. As soon as they came in, Jay sat right down next to Beyonc and put his arm around her – he was protective of her.” The group was seen enjoying the restaurant’s famed fresh sliced Bufala cheese.

In an exciting moment for fellow diners, Marvin Gaye’s classic song “Let’s Get it On” came on the sound system, and the music world’s King and Queen joyfully sang along. Overall, the witness says of the outing,”it just seemed like a nice, normal dinner with a group of friends.”

It would appear that Bey and Jay have once again proven a knack for discovering some of the Magic City’s best offerings. After all, Beyonce selected Miami’s newest, swankiest, and most buzzed-about hotel – the Faena Miami Beach for her Formation kick-off afterparty.