Beyoncé Takes Sasha Fierce on the Road

Forget a summer vacation – Beyoncé is spending hers on the road. The singer will kick off the U.S. leg of her “I AM ” world tour in New York on June 21.

Launching at Madison Square Garden, the tour, which officially kicked off March 26 in Edmonton, takes Beyoncé to arenas across the country, hitting Ft. Lauderdale, Dallas, Chicago, and 14 other cities before wrapping with a four night stand at Las Vegas’ Encore Theatre inside the Wynn. The singer is touring behind her 2008 album I AM Sasha Fierce.

Beyoncé’s tour wardrobe, which includes 71 costumes, was designed by Thierry Mugler. The singer will also be joined on the road by her all-female band as well as winners of her “Single Ladies” dance contest – in which fans uploaded videos of themselves performing her hit – during a segment of the show.

Fan club members can buy tickets beginning April 20. Tickets to the general public will go on sale April 25. In addition, Beyoncé is making 2,000 seats available at each venue (save for the Las Vegas dates) available for $20.

For a full tour itinerary, visit the singer’s official Web site.

– Brian Orloff