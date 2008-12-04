Beyoncé on Keeping Her Relationship with Jay-Z Strong

Marriage for Beyoncé and Jay-Z can be a “power struggle,” according to the singer – especially when both superstars have their own careers and millions of dollars.

“If I didn’t respect someone and they didn’t have that strength, then I would be bored,” the 27-year-old tells Elle in its December issue. “I wouldn’t be attracted to them.”

The couple, who secretly wed in April, topped Forbes‘ list of richest couples this year with an estimated worth of $162 million.

As for starting a family with Jay-Z, 39, Knowles told Ellen DeGeneres she definitely wants to have “a couple” of children – but not for a while.

“I’m terrified of having a child,” the Cadillac Records actress reveals in Elle. “No way! I’m terrified of delivering a child because I saw my nephew being born. That traumatized me. I’m only 27. I’ve got time.”

