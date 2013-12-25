Beyoncé Brings Terminally Ill Girl to Tears by Dancing with Her at Concert

Beyoncé made a dying girl’s day earlier this month.

The pop star, 32, who recently released a sexy secret album, posted a video on her YouTube page of terminally ill cancer patient Taylon.

In the video, the wheelchair-bound girl, whose dying wish was to dance with Jay Z’s wife, said, “I am having so much fun. I can’t wait to see Beyoncé.”

At the Las Vegas show Taylon attended, a blue, sparkly-suited Beyoncé swoops into the audience and lands right in front of Taylon, bringing her to tears. The two sing “Survivor” together, and the tears continue even after the singer eventually parts ways onto the stage.

RELATED: Beyoncé Surprises Walmart Shoppers with Holiday Gift Cards