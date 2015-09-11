The singer wore an animal print playsuit as she went boating off the coast of Italy

Beyoncé Gets in Touch with Her Wild Side on Vacation with Hubby Jay Z in Italy

Wild thing!

Beyoncé took to the water with her family on Thursday as they enjoyed a vacation in Italy. The singer wore a zebra-print romper topped with a white blazer as they cruised the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht.

She accessorized her look with oversize sunglasses, a neutral lip and wore her long blonde tresses in loose braids.

Bey and hubby Jay Z were also spotted relaxing in style as they sipped wine and laughed together.

In August, the 34-year-old shared photos of herself and her only child, Blue Ivy, during a family boating day in New York.