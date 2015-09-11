Beyoncé Gets in Touch with Her Wild Side on Vacation with Hubby Jay Z in Italy
The singer wore an animal print playsuit as she went boating off the coast of Italy
Wild thing!
Beyoncé took to the water with her family on Thursday as they enjoyed a vacation in Italy. The singer wore a zebra-print romper topped with a white blazer as they cruised the Mediterranean on a luxury yacht.
She accessorized her look with oversize sunglasses, a neutral lip and wore her long blonde tresses in loose braids.
Bey and hubby Jay Z were also spotted relaxing in style as they sipped wine and laughed together.
You’ve Got to See Beyonce’s Sexy Grammy Celebration Dance!
In August, the 34-year-old shared photos of herself and her only child, Blue Ivy, during a family boating day in New York.
The mother-daughter duo wore matching, printed swimsuits and Bey topped her look with a captain’s hat.