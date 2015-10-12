Beyoncé and Jay Z Cuddle Up and Kiss on a Gorgeous Boat Day
The singer and rapper put their love on top in a sweet Instagram
On Saturday, the singer, 34, shared a sweet Instagram showing Jay Z, 45, giving her a kiss on the cheek during a picture-perfect boat day. Bey looked at the camera and smiled as the rapper and mogul showered her with affection.
In typical Queen Bey style, she left the caption blank, letting the couple’s photo speak for itself.
The “7/11” vocalist followed it up with photos showing their chic looks for the voyage. While she revealed some skin in a floral coverup, Jay opted for a white t-shirt and patterned shorts.
Earlier in the weekend, Beyoncé posted a photo of the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 3½, in front of a popular Frida Kahlo painting. Little Blue is seen clutching a phone while her proud mom beams and pats her head.
Beyoncé has been scoring plenty of cute family moments in recent months. During a vacation in Italy, she shared passionate PDA with her husband near the water and treated Blue to a pool day.