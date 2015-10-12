The singer and rapper put their love on top in a sweet Instagram

Beyoncé and Jay Z Cuddle Up and Kiss on a Gorgeous Boat Day

Summer has come and gone, but Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s love is hotter than ever.

On Saturday, the singer, 34, shared a sweet Instagram showing Jay Z, 45, giving her a kiss on the cheek during a picture-perfect boat day. Bey looked at the camera and smiled as the rapper and mogul showered her with affection.

In typical Queen Bey style, she left the caption blank, letting the couple’s photo speak for itself.

The “7/11” vocalist followed it up with photos showing their chic looks for the voyage. While she revealed some skin in a floral coverup, Jay opted for a white t-shirt and patterned shorts.

Earlier in the weekend, Beyoncé posted a photo of the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 3½, in front of a popular Frida Kahlo painting. Little Blue is seen clutching a phone while her proud mom beams and pats her head.