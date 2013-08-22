Bethany Hamilton and Her New Husband Hit the Beach

That’s one beaming newlywed.

Shark attack survivor and self-professed mermaid Bethany Hamilton flashed a big smile as she took a dip alongside new husband Adam Dirks in their native Hawaii on Wednesday, just three days after they swapped ‘I do’s.

The Soul Surfer author, 23, who inspired millions by refusing to hang up her surfboard after losing her arm in a shark attack in 2003, wed young ministry volunteer Dirks, 25, Sunday at a secluded 130-acre estate on Kauai’s north shore, near the town where Hamilton grew up.

The casual day at the beach is in keeping with the newlyweds’ laid-back, earthy style. The entire bridal party went barefoot for the wedding, and the duo got engaged at their favorite quiet beach earlier this year.

Although Hamilton has been vocal about her love of the sea, it looks like one thing trumps it: marriage.

“I look forward to being the best wife that I can be for Adam and to starting our new adventure together,” Hamilton, 23, told PEOPLE this week after the wedding. “I love surfing, but getting married doesn’t even compare. This was definitely the best night of my life.”

