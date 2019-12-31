PEOPLE Picks the 20 Most Memorable Pop Culture Moments of the Decade

Tina Turner was wrong: We do need another hero. Lots and lots of heroes. Comic-book mythology has been around for decades — Superman was introduced to readers in 1938 — but in the 2010s superheroes seemed to conquer the world. The whoppingly successful Marvel-based movies filled our heads with the stirring, exciting adventures of Thor, Black Panther, Ant-Man and more. Star Wars‘s Millennium Falcon rose from the dust for a new trilogy. It wasn’t a bad time to be a supervillain, either: 2019’s dark, revisionist Joker was an enormous hit.