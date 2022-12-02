PEOPLE Picks 12 Photos That Defined the Year

The highs (a baby for Rihanna!) and lows (that Oscars slap) of 2022, in pictures

By People Staff
Published on December 2, 2022 12:44 PM
01 of 12

Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump

1.28.22, friday--Rihanna is set to be a Mom for the very first time ! She was spotted out in NYC with Boyfriend, ASAP Rocky this weekend, shocking the world with her baby bump on full display. The inseparable pair stepped out in Harlem, his hometown, and were seen looking happier than ever. Rihanna’s bare bump was adorned by an elegant gold cross with colorful jewels, as she leaned into her boyfriend’s tender kiss on her forehead. She looked absolutely radiant as they enjoyed a walk in the snowy brisk air together before headed back to their new apartment together to prepare for parenthood. MANDATORY BYLINE - DIGGZY/Shutterstock
DIGGZY/Shutterstock

Snowy air, don't care! Rihanna left her $9,000 vintage Chanel jacket wide open on a Jan. 28 stroll in N.Y.C. to announce she was pregnant with her first child, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Immediately fashion searches spiked for pink-padded coats, ripped blue jeans and pearl necklaces. The billionaire beauty mogul and singer gave birth to a baby boy in L.A. on May 13.

02 of 12

Brittney Griner Is Sentenced to Prison in Russia

August 4, 2022, Moscow, Russia: US Olympic basketball champion BRITTNEY GRINER (R) is escorted for the verdict announcement at the Khimki Municipal Court in the town of Khimki, northeast of Moscow. Griner has been found guilty of smuggling and possession of drugs and sentenced to nine years in prison. (Credit Image: © Mikhail Voskresensky/TASS via ZUMA Press)
Mikhail Voskresensky/TASS via ZUMA Press

On Aug. 4, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, who had traveled to Moscow to compete for a Russian basketball team, was found guilty of smuggling illegal cannabis in her luggage and given the harsh sentence of nine years in prison. "I never meant to break any laws," Griner said, explaining that she used the vape pen for pain management. She lost an appeal in October and is now in a penal colony in Mordovia, 300 miles southeast of Moscow. The U.S. government continues to negotiate for her release.

03 of 12

William and Harry Put on a United Front for the Queen's Funeral

(FromL) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre from the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty

Queen Elizabeth's death on Sept. 8 brought estranged brothers Prince William and Prince Harry together — at least momentarily. On Sept. 10, with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, they greeted well-wishers outside Windsor Castle. Then, after the state funeral on Sept. 19, alongside Prince Edward and King Charles III, they escorted the monarch's coffin as it was carried out of Westminster Abbey.

04 of 12

Banksy-Style Murals Appear in Ukraine

BORODYANKA, UKRAINE - 2022/11/14: People look at the graffiti made in British street artist Banksy's signature style on the wall of a building destroyed by the Russian army in the town of Borodyanka, northwest of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. (Photo by Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty

The mysterious British street artist Banksy left his mark on walls destroyed by the Russian army in the town of Borodyanka, 35 miles northwest of Kyiv. He posted a photo of one mural — a gymnast doing a handstand — on Instagram in November. This one — unconfirmed but in Banksy's signature style — depicts a child throwing a man resembling Vladimir Putin to the ground in a judo match.

05 of 12

Johnny Depp Testifies Against Amber Heard

Actor Johnny Depp reacts as he testifies in the courtroom during his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) *** BESTPIX ***
EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty

In a trial that began in April, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Heard countersued when Depp's camp called her claims "a hoax." A judge found them both liable, but jurors awarded Depp $15 million in damages and Heard just $2 million.

06 of 12

Joni Mitchell Takes the Stage

Joni Mitchell Joined the Newport Folk Festival July 24, 2022. With Wynonna Judd, backstage. Credit: Josh Wool Meghan Helsel Meghanh@grandstandhq.com
Josh Wool Meghan Helsel

On July 24, Joni Mitchell (pictured backstage with Wynonna Judd) gave a surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival and stole the show with a set that included "Both Sides Now." Mitchell, 79, had not performed since she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015. Her comeback will continue in 2023 with her first headline concert in 23 years alongside Brandi Carlile.

07 of 12

Will Smith Slaps Chris Rock at the Oscars

HOLLYWOOD, CA - March 27, 2022. Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022. (Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Myung Chun/Getty

On March 27, when Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head (she has alopecia), Will Smith defended his wife's honor by charging the stage and hitting Rock in the face. Smith later apologized and was banned from the Oscars for 10 years; Rock's popularity soared with a surge in ticket sales for his comedy tour.

08 of 12

The James Webb Telescope Delivers Its First Views of Distant Galaxies

James Webb Telescope: Three prominent pillars of semi-opaque gas and dust, each in spectral shades of gray-blue, start at the bottom left and reach toward the top right. From left to right, each pillar is consecutively smaller. Together, they appear like a ghostly hand. Towards the top of the leftmost pillar, there is one prominent red star, with tiny spikes at its tip. Lower on this pillar, there are several darker areas of dust that jut out like protrusions, some also with stars that appear as small red dots. The other two pillars are below and to the right of the first pillar. The background of this scene takes on glowing shades of orange-red mixed with black, with the strongest bright orange hues dipping into a V shape at the top center of the image. Scattered throughout the image are a few dozen tiny bright white and blue stars. Larger stars appear like red orbs and are embedded in the pillars.] Credit: James Webb Telescope/Nasa https://www.flickr.com/photos/nasawebbtelescope/52460606229/in/gallery-phils-pixels-72157721196900438/
James Webb Telescope/Nasa

After six months in orbit, the largest optical telescope in space captured spectacular images of distant galaxies from the earliest days of the universe. This picture (in October) of the Pillars of Creation helps explain how new stars form in semitransparent clouds of gas and dust. Said NASA astrophysicist and Nobel Prize winner John Mather: "This is our time machine."

09 of 12

Serena Williams Makes History

NEW YORK - NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 2: Serena Williams reacts after losing a point against Ajla Tomlijanovic of Australia during the Women's Singles Third Round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the day 5 of the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Tournament on September 2, 2022. In New York. (Photo by Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress)
Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress

The 23-time grand slam tennis champ Serena Williams closed out one of the greatest tennis careers of all time on Sept. 2 at the U.S. Open. Or did she? "The chances [of me returning] are very high," she said a month after her teary send-off. As she wrote in a Vogue essay earlier this year, "Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."

10 of 12

Lake Mead Shrinks Dramatically

A view of a speedboat upright in the mud at the Government Wash area at Lake Mead on June 14, 2022 in Boulder City, Nevada.

Lake Mead is drying up. The reservoir is now nearly three-quarters empty, and the Colorado River, which fills it, has been named the most endangered river in America. As it shrinks, human remains of victims who went missing decades ago have surfaced, as has this sunken speedboat that sticks straight up from the cracked mud. Dubbed the Monolith of Lake Mead, it has become an eerie tourist attraction.

11 of 12

Cassidy Hutchinson Testifies Before the Jan. 6 Committee

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 28, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)
STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP

The star witness in the House Select Committee's investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was Cassidy Hutchinson, a 26-year-old aide to President Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows. She detailed President Trump's dereliction of duty, calling it "unpatriotic" and "un-American."

12 of 12

A Poodle Gets a Glow-Up at the Westminster Dog Show

Young Choi grooms her Standard Poodle during the (Toy, Terrier and Non-Sporting) Breed Judging at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Lyndhurst Mansion, New York, on June 21, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

Young Choi (below) gave her standard poodle an epic hairdo for the 146th annual Westminster Dog Show on June 21. Alas, the title of Best in Show went to Trumpet the bloodhound.

