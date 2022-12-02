PEOPLE Picks 12 Photos That Defined the Year

01 of 12 Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump DIGGZY/Shutterstock Snowy air, don't care! Rihanna left her $9,000 vintage Chanel jacket wide open on a Jan. 28 stroll in N.Y.C. to announce she was pregnant with her first child, with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Immediately fashion searches spiked for pink-padded coats, ripped blue jeans and pearl necklaces. The billionaire beauty mogul and singer gave birth to a baby boy in L.A. on May 13.

02 of 12 Brittney Griner Is Sentenced to Prison in Russia Mikhail Voskresensky/TASS via ZUMA Press On Aug. 4, Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner, who had traveled to Moscow to compete for a Russian basketball team, was found guilty of smuggling illegal cannabis in her luggage and given the harsh sentence of nine years in prison. "I never meant to break any laws," Griner said, explaining that she used the vape pen for pain management. She lost an appeal in October and is now in a penal colony in Mordovia, 300 miles southeast of Moscow. The U.S. government continues to negotiate for her release.

04 of 12 Banksy-Style Murals Appear in Ukraine Sergei Chuzavkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty The mysterious British street artist Banksy left his mark on walls destroyed by the Russian army in the town of Borodyanka, 35 miles northwest of Kyiv. He posted a photo of one mural — a gymnast doing a handstand — on Instagram in November. This one — unconfirmed but in Banksy's signature style — depicts a child throwing a man resembling Vladimir Putin to the ground in a judo match.

05 of 12 Johnny Depp Testifies Against Amber Heard EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty In a trial that began in April, Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over an op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse. Heard countersued when Depp's camp called her claims "a hoax." A judge found them both liable, but jurors awarded Depp $15 million in damages and Heard just $2 million.

06 of 12 Joni Mitchell Takes the Stage Josh Wool Meghan Helsel On July 24, Joni Mitchell (pictured backstage with Wynonna Judd) gave a surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival and stole the show with a set that included "Both Sides Now." Mitchell, 79, had not performed since she suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015. Her comeback will continue in 2023 with her first headline concert in 23 years alongside Brandi Carlile.

08 of 12 The James Webb Telescope Delivers Its First Views of Distant Galaxies James Webb Telescope/Nasa After six months in orbit, the largest optical telescope in space captured spectacular images of distant galaxies from the earliest days of the universe. This picture (in October) of the Pillars of Creation helps explain how new stars form in semitransparent clouds of gas and dust. Said NASA astrophysicist and Nobel Prize winner John Mather: "This is our time machine."

09 of 12 Serena Williams Makes History Eduardo MunozAlvarez/VIEWpress The 23-time grand slam tennis champ Serena Williams closed out one of the greatest tennis careers of all time on Sept. 2 at the U.S. Open. Or did she? "The chances [of me returning] are very high," she said a month after her teary send-off. As she wrote in a Vogue essay earlier this year, "Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution."

10 of 12 Lake Mead Shrinks Dramatically Lake Mead is drying up. The reservoir is now nearly three-quarters empty, and the Colorado River, which fills it, has been named the most endangered river in America. As it shrinks, human remains of victims who went missing decades ago have surfaced, as has this sunken speedboat that sticks straight up from the cracked mud. Dubbed the Monolith of Lake Mead, it has become an eerie tourist attraction.

11 of 12 Cassidy Hutchinson Testifies Before the Jan. 6 Committee STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP The star witness in the House Select Committee's investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was Cassidy Hutchinson, a 26-year-old aide to President Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows. She detailed President Trump's dereliction of duty, calling it "unpatriotic" and "un-American."