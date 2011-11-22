Best Bumps: 2011's Maternity Stylesetters

From Kate Hudson's boho charm to Jessica Alba's street chic, see which moms get top honors

November 22, 2011 10:00 AM
<p>For her <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/07/10/kate-hudson-matthew-bellamy-welcome-a-son/">second pregnancy</a> with son Bingham, the <a href="/tag/kate-hudson/">hippie-at-heart</a> deftly switched from glamorous red carpet gowns to comfy scarves paired with roomy pullovers and maxi skirts for an overall easy vibe.</p>
KATE HUDSON: BOHO QUEEN

For her second pregnancy with son Bingham, the hippie-at-heart deftly switched from glamorous red carpet gowns to comfy scarves paired with roomy pullovers and maxi skirts for an overall easy vibe.

<p><a href="/tag/jessica-alba/">Alba</a> played it far from sweet while <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/08/14/jessica-alba-welcomes-daughter-haven-garner/">expecting daughter Haven</a>. This time around, she incorporated edgier trends – color-blocking, leather moto vests and see-through chiffon – into her <a href="https://www.people.com/people/celebritybabies/gallery/0,,20496768,00.html">maternity wardrobe</a>.</p>
JESSICA ALBA: COOL GIRL

Alba played it far from sweet while expecting daughter Haven. This time around, she incorporated edgier trends – color-blocking, leather moto vests and see-through chiffon – into her maternity wardrobe.

<p>Whether hitting the red carpet in a purple caftan or running errands in a floral floor-length dress, <a href="/tag/tori-spelling/">Spelling</a> – who <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/10/11/tori-spelling-welcomes-daughter-hattie-margaret/">welcomed daughter Hattie</a> in October – covered her growing bump in <a href="https://www.people.com/people/celebritybabies/gallery/0,,20516886,00.html">flattering, flowing frocks</a>.</p>
TORI SPELLING: MAXI MAMA

Whether hitting the red carpet in a purple caftan or running errands in a floral floor-length dress, Spelling – who welcomed daughter Hattie in October – covered her growing bump in flattering, flowing frocks.

<p>Forget muumuus and sweats! The first-time <a href="/tag/beyonce-knowles/">mom-to-be</a> isn&#8217;t sacrificing her <a href="https://www.people.com/people/celebritybabies/gallery/0,,20529030,00.html">fierce and sexy style</a> (cut-out dresses, anyone?) while expecting. Guess those maternity fashion tips from little sister Solange are paying off!</p>
BEYONCé: SEXY SIREN

Forget muumuus and sweats! The first-time mom-to-be isn’t sacrificing her fierce and sexy style (cut-out dresses, anyone?) while expecting. Guess those maternity fashion tips from little sister Solange are paying off!

<p>There was nothing demure about the <em>Mad Men</em> <a href="/tag/january-jones/">star</a>&#8216;s maternity looks during her <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/09/15/january-jones-welcomes-son-xander-dane/">pregnancy with son Xander</a>. The actress looked every inch the <a href="https://www.people.com/people/celebritybabies/gallery/0,,20512651_21054604,00.html">confident single mom</a> in one-shoulder minidresses and fedoras paired with skinny jeans and work boots.</p>
JANUARY JONES: TOUGH GIRL

There was nothing demure about the Mad Men star‘s maternity looks during her pregnancy with son Xander. The actress looked every inch the confident single mom in one-shoulder minidresses and fedoras paired with skinny jeans and work boots.

<p>From a deep scoop-neck Lanvin gown to a flirty all-white mini and printed espadrilles, Blair played by <a href="https://www.people.com/people/celebritybabies/gallery/0,,20476604_20993490,00.html">her own fashion rules</a> before <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/07/26/selma-blair-welcomes-son-arthur-saint/">welcoming son Arthur</a> in July.</p>
SELMA BLAIR: THE FREE SPIRIT

From a deep scoop-neck Lanvin gown to a flirty all-white mini and printed espadrilles, Blair played by her own fashion rules before welcoming son Arthur in July.

<p>As Trump stylishly proved during her <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/07/18/ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-welcome-daughter-arabella-rose/">pregnancy</a> with daughter Arabella, <a href="https://www.people.com/people/celebritybabies/gallery/0,,20509244_20986842,00.html#20986842">chic and simple pieces</a> are the only option when you&#8217;re a business mogul on-the-go.</p>
IVANKA TRUMP: SOPHISTICATED MAMA

As Trump stylishly proved during her pregnancy with daughter Arabella, chic and simple pieces are the only option when you’re a business mogul on-the-go.

<p>To balance her petite frame and growing bump <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/06/14/natalie-portman-benjamin-millepied-welcome-a-son/">while expecting son Aleph</a>, <a href="/tag/natalie-portman/">Portman</a> went with tried-and-truly flattering <a href="https://www.people.com/people/celebritybabies/gallery/0,,20460866_20917931,00.html">sweet dresses</a> in simple hues.</p>
NATALIE PORTMAN: GAMINE GODDESS

To balance her petite frame and growing bump while expecting son Aleph, Portman went with tried-and-truly flattering sweet dresses in simple hues.

<p>Is she or isn&#8217;t she? The <a href="/tag/victoria-beckham/">new mom</a> – for the fourth time! – kept us all guessing in <a href="https://www.people.com/people/celebritybabies/gallery/0,,20507004_20982196,00.html">sleek, body-camouflaging silhouettes</a> during her <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/07/10/victoria-and-david-beckham-welcome-daughter-harper-seven/">pregnancy</a> with daughter Harper.</p>
VICTORIA BECKHAM: THE ILLUSIONIST

Is she or isn’t she? The new mom – for the fourth time! – kept us all guessing in sleek, body-camouflaging silhouettes during her pregnancy with daughter Harper.

<p>The <a href="/tag/jennifer-garner/">A-lister</a> manages to maintain her <a href="http://www.peoplestylewatch.com/people/stylewatch/gallery/0,,20361439_20771232,00.html">down-to-earth mommy style</a> in everything from a black top and skirt paired with a plaid scarf to a bright blue sheath during <a href="http://celebritybabies.people.com/2011/08/22/ben-affleck-jennifer-garner-expecting-third-child/">her third pregnancy.</a></p>
JENNIFER GARNER: MOM-NEXT-DOOR

The A-lister manages to maintain her down-to-earth mommy style in everything from a black top and skirt paired with a plaid scarf to a bright blue sheath during her third pregnancy.

