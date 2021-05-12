Celebrities Share Their Best Sex Tips
Stars give their best bedroom advice, from from dirty talk to dressing up and everything in between
Candace Cameron Bure
The Fuller House star advises against letting things get too routine in a long-term relationship — particularly in the bedroom.
"The longer you're married, it's so easy to take each other for granted. You know each other so well that you forget, so you have to keep it spicy," she said on The Daily Blast, adding that her willingness to try new things is "one of the reasons" for her 25-year marriage to retired hockey player Valeri Bure.
Not sure where to start? "Just do something unexpected," she suggested. "Maybe lay in a way you don't normally lay. He'll be like, Whoa. You'll surprise him!"
Nick Jonas: Play Some Tunes (Just Not His)
The singer said that good music is a must for setting the mood – but told GQ Hype he’d never play his own in the bedroom.
“It's important to have a good playlist and I certainly have mine. I wouldn't include my own music on that playlist though,” the May cover star said, adding that it’s flattering for fans to make love to his songs.
“I would be thrilled if someone used my music on theirs for that experience,” Jonas added.
Music in the boudoir is a tip he’s turned to before, previously telling E! News it’s a hope for many musicians.
“Every artist's real goal is to have people have sex to your music. I feel like for me, I was inspired by people like Stevie Wonder, Prince and more modern stuff like The Weeknd and James Blake and that vibe,” Jonas said. “A lot of that is sexy.”
Kristen Bell: Break Out the Calendars
Spontaneity can be overrated, as the Good Place alum said she and hubby Dax Shepard regularly schedule sex to keep the spark alive.
“There are some times when it’s in the calendar. You're like, ‘I know you’re tired, but it’s been two weeks, so we really got to get to it,’” Bell told Self in May.
Clearly, the ritual is working for them: On Mother’s Day, her spouse shared a NSFW snapshot of his wife doing yoga in nothing but knee-high socks.
"Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft," the Parenthood actor wrote. "My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you @kristenanniebell."
Paulina Porizkova: Aging Has Its Benefits
Youth isn’t wasted on the young, according to the 56-year-old supermodel, who has argued that sex later in life is better than ever.
"What I have found is that sex gets better with age, which is something that I was kind of terrified about for a while because I kept hearing all these horror stories about how you go through menopause and then you lose your sex drive and you don't want to have sex anymore," Porizkova wrote an op-ed for Yahoo! Entertainment.
"I had been wandering the desert for a little while and I was really afraid that somehow that part of my life was going to disappear or go away or was no longer something that I got to do," she said. "And it turns out that it only gets better because I know my body so much better."
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi: Let's Get Loud
The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star has urged busy moms not to leave intimacy off the to-do list, saying she keeps her marriage to Jionni LaValle spicy by acting out the wildest fantasies.
On an episode of PEOPLE's Mom Talk, Polizzi said it was so important for parents to have alone time with their partners to keep things hot, and agreed when Orange Is the New Black actress Alysia Reiner said that “sex with noise” is a must.
“Just being, like, a porn star,” the Jersey Shore alum agreed.
Polizzi has previously likened sex after baby to feeling like the first time all over again, walking through what the her dream date would look like.
“I want my husband to take me out to dinner and I want to get horny drunk on wine and then we put the kids to bed,” she said. “Then we will go in our spare room and keep drinking wine and that’s how I want it to happen.”
Polizzi and LaValle are parents to to sons Lorenzo, 8, and Angelo, 1, and daughter Giovanna, 6.
Jada Pinkett Smith: Location, Location, Location
The long-married actress has the perfect strategy for keeping things exciting in (or rather, out of) the bedroom. "Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex," she said in Redbook.
"Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Be sneaky. Your girlfriend's house at a party. The bathroom! A guest bedroom! Just switch it up. Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive."
In July 2020, the Red Table Talk host and husband Will Smith revealed they briefly separated several years ago, before finding their way back to each other.
In the episode, Smith said the time apart took a toll on him, saying, "I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. Like the fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain’t for the weak at heart. There’s just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles."
Pinkett Smith agreed, adding "You gotta go through some s— to get the answers. And I’m just happy because I definitely believe that you and I, we never ever, ever thought that we would make it back."
Through the strife, the host voiced her gratitude for reaching a “new place of unconditional love” with her spouse.
Tiffany Haddish: Make Sure It's Good Clean Fun
"Lesson one would be hygiene, because good hygiene equals good sex," the Grammy winner told Late Late Show host James Corden of how she would teach a sex education class. "I would tell the women, the young ladies in my class, 'Look, you gonna have to take a bath at least once a week. You gotta drown. Okay, you gots to drown it. And put, like, a half a box of baking soda in there, get the pH balance right.'"
She encouraged men to hold themselves to the same level of cleanliness, saying, “And, fellas, you gotta go ahead and put that hot dog in some hot water. Soak that thing, get some baking soda as well. You scratching? That's yeast! Soak that dog."
Emily Ratajkowski: Get in the Right Headspace
"Confidence is very important, and you're not going to be sensual to anyone if you don't feel good in your own skin. It's just the truth," the model said in a Glamour video. "It doesn't matter what you look like. I think we can all agree that when a girl or a guy is working it and you can just tell they're feeling themselves, and the way they dress is uniquely them, there is nothing sexier than that."
CAMILA MENDES: CONNECTION IS EVERYTHING
"I've never liked this idea of 'don't give him everything.' Like you've given someone all of yourself by having sex with them. What's valuable to me is giving you my love and my intimacy," Mendes said during her joint Cosmopolitan interview with Riverdale costar Lili Reinhart.
"I want to tell [guys], 'Don't have sex at me — have sex with me.' I want them to understand that it's so much better when we're connected."
LILI REINHART: EXPECT TO HAVE DIFFERENT SEX WITH DIFFERENT PARTNERS
"The idea that sex is going to be the same with everyone — that's a misconception. That's how I felt when I lost my virginity — I was like, 'So this is sex!' And then you have sex with someone else, and you're like, 'Holy s--- — this is so different,'" the actress told Cosmopolitan. "What you want, what feels good to you—it's all going to change with every partner you have."
Last summer, the Riverdale star opened up about her decision to come out as bisexual.
Speaking with Flaunt magazine, Reinhart revealed that she felt comfortable coming out after experiencing an abundance of solidarity while marching at a protest alongside the LGBTQ community amid the surge of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I knew full well that I was attracted to women from a young age," she told the publication. "I felt that since I’ve exclusively been in hetero-normative relationships, it would be too easy for any outsider, especially the media, to vilify me and accuse me of faking it to get attention."
JENNA DEWAN: KEEP IT HOT, FOR YOU
"I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves. People always ask, 'Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?' I hate that question. I'm like, 'No. Why is it for your man?' I do things to keep it fresh for myself," Dewan told Redbook.
"The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It's for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it's good for you."
To that end, the dancer urged romantics to be open with their wants and needs in relationships, alluding she wished she had been more honest with herself earlier in life.
"You change when you're together from 25 to 35," she reflected. "I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn't want to make too many waves. Now it's like, 'This is how I'm feeling.' You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won't be okay for a while."
KATE UPTON: THERE’S NO CRYING IN BASEBALL
Talk about striking out! Kate Upton once revealed that she and husband Justin Verlander, professional baseball player of the MLB’s Houston Astros, won’t do the dirty before or after his games.
“There's no sex before a game—absolutely none," Upton said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "What I've just found out is, if he plays too well, there's no sex after, either."
"He's exhausted," the model explained. "It's kind of a buzzkill for me."
JOE JONAS: TRY NEW THINGS
Want to spice things up with bae in the bedroom? Take a cue from the DNCE frontman, who suggests that people get in touch with their adventurous side. "Everyone should try a little bit of something new in the bedroom," he told PrideSource.
"It's definitely fun when you bring some whips and leather and whatever you may be into — a little bit of S&M — into the bedroom." (And in case you were wondering, yes, he and a partner have "maybe busted some outfits out," so he definitely practices what he preaches.)
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN: IT'S ALL ABOUT DIRTY TALK
"I believe in dirty talk. Communicating during sex is a MUST, and I actually think it's rude if you're not vocal," Kardashian said in a post on her website and app. "If my guy isn't vocal, I'm not excited. How am I supposed to know if he's enjoying himself???"
She added: "I don't even care what you actually say, either — to me that's not the important part. You don't have to come up with crazy s--- to say. It's okay to just get louder if you're enjoying something. I think that's what you should do! It's a sexy way to learn what turns your partner on, especially if you're newly together."
JOHN STAMOS: LISTEN TO HER BODY
Stamos got candid about what makes a good lover for writer Ali Adler's book How to F--- a Woman. "I've had some experiences, but it's about listening, asking, talking … Maybe some girls are afraid of communicating," he said.
"But I find most aren't if you ask, 'Does this feel good?' Or listen to her body like an instrument. I guess I do approach sex in a musical way. With me, it's more rhythm than melody with a woman … but it's all listening. When music clicks, you can feel it. You have to listen to other musicians. With women, you have to listen to their bodies."
AMY POEHLER: DON'T EVER FAKE IT
In her memoir Yes, Please, Poehler urges women to forego the When Harry Met Sally routine and strive for the real deal, even if it means being patient. "Try not to fake it: I know you are tired/nervous/eager to please/unsure of how to get there. Just remember to allow yourself real pleasure and not worry about how long it takes," she wrote.
"God punished us with the gift of being able to fake it. Show God who the real boss is by getting off and getting yours."
CHRISTINA AGUILERA: BLOW OFF STEAM
“The only place I don’t need to be in control is the bedroom,” the singer told Maxim. "Sometimes being sexual with my partner is a great way to blow off steam at the end of a hard day's work. I'm not the girl who's going to be too tired. I think every woman should relax and allow herself to be pleased in the bedroom."
With that being said, Aguilera's dream date would be one back to basics.
“The best date for me would be if I came home from work and was greeted with a homemade – no, not takeout – grilled cheese sandwich and a glass of wine,” she told the outlet. “You set up that little table cloth and some flowers and light one candle. The simpler, the sexier.”
ZOE SALDANA: GET A BOOST IF YOU'RE A GIRL ON TOP
On an episode of The Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared that she finally found the trick to making a certain position work for a long-legged lady like herself. "I have to say, for a long time I was a bit lazy, so I didn't like to be on top, but I'm really digging it," she said.
"But I've found things that work … because I have really long legs, you just make them sit or lay on a pillow, or two pillows, that way they're like a little elevated, so I won't be so, like, doing a split because my legs are really long."
SOFIA VERGARA: PLAY DRESS-UP
"No one can be a sex kitten every day, and anyone who tells you that is lying. But I do wear negligees and Japanese silk robes," she revealed in Cosmopolitan. "For a long time, I lived alone with my son and only saw my boyfriends in a hotel. So at home, I slept in old T-shirts. I realized when I moved in with [ex-fiancé] Nick that I couldn't do that. Now, I only keep nice pajamas around, because whatever is there, I'm going to wear."
The actress also opened up to Esquire about bedroom etiquette: "I guess at the end of the day, all women like to be appreciated and treated with respect and kindness. We all want to have sex in a romantic way."
HEIDI KLUM: ROCK YOUR WILD SIDE
"It's good to make an effort to dress up sometimes — to do things outside of the norm," Klum told Marie Claire. "Some people are more experimental in bed and others are more boring. If you are wild and crazy, bring it on so the other person is well aware that you have little devil horns that come out every once in a while."
JAMIE BELL: THEIR BODY IS A WONDERLAND
"A man should have a good understanding of a vagina," the Without Remorse star said in GQ. "A skill a man should have? Making fires and pleasing a woman in the vaginal area."
Doubling down on that word of advice, Bell once told GQ that the best way to impress a woman was to please her in bed.
“Buy her flowers? Take her home on the weekend to meet your mother?” he said. “No. Let's cut to the primal - be good in the sack. Have an understanding of what's going on down there and have fun, awesome sex.”