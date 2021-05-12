The long-married actress has the perfect strategy for keeping things exciting in (or rather, out of) the bedroom. "Think of places outside that are comfortable to have sex," she said in Redbook.

"Does he have access to his office? Have a fantasy date. Be his secretary! Be sneaky. Your girlfriend's house at a party. The bathroom! A guest bedroom! Just switch it up. Anything like that can keep it going. Anything it takes to keep the flame alive."

In July 2020, the Red Table Talk host and husband Will Smith revealed they briefly separated several years ago, before finding their way back to each other.

In the episode, Smith said the time apart took a toll on him, saying, "I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. Like the fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain’t for the weak at heart. There’s just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles."

Pinkett Smith agreed, adding "You gotta go through some s— to get the answers. And I’m just happy because I definitely believe that you and I, we never ever, ever thought that we would make it back."

Through the strife, the host voiced her gratitude for reaching a “new place of unconditional love” with her spouse.