“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it … This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards.”

— Demi Lovato, pushing past her comfort zone to spread body positivity and embracing her cellulite, in a powerful Instagram caption on an unedited bikini photo