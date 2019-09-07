“This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it … This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards.”
— Demi Lovato, pushing past her comfort zone to spread body positivity and embracing her cellulite, in a powerful Instagram caption on an unedited bikini photo
“I love kids. She’s great with kids. It would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that.”
— Orlando Bloom, revealing his and fiancée Katy Perry’s future family plans, on Howard Stern’s Stern Show
“I haven’t been happy for years. I didn’t think I would be happy again. And here I am — I’ve gotten to a point where I’m finally okay. It’s not because I’m famous. It’s not because I have a little more money. It’s so many different things: growing up, people coming into your life, certain people leaving your life. All I can say now is, For anybody who isn’t doing well, it will get better. Have hope.”
— Billie Eilish, opening up about finally feeling like herself again after struggling with her mental health during her meteoric rise to fame, in her cover story for ELLE‘s Women in Music issue
“I take it seriously because when I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was. And the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television … by lack of representation. My self-hatred got so bad that I was fantasizing about being other people. But you can’t live your life trying to be somebody else. What’s the point?”
— Lizzo, on why the confidence she exudes in her performances is so important to her and how she’s become the representation she needed growing up, in her cover story for ELLE‘s Women in Music issue
“I wasn’t healthy. I wasn’t taking care of myself. I was the last thing on my list of priorities. He recognized that I spent 99 percent of my life as the public persona and just a microscopic crumb of a fraction in my real life … There had to be some quiet for the ideas to slip in.”
— Renée Zellweger, opening up about what prompted her to step back from the spotlight in 2010 and how her therapist helped her renew her sense of a work-life balance, to New York Magazine
“By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world. … I felt like I could never turn it around. It’s taken me years to bounce back from all of these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me. … All this to say even when the odds are against you, keep fighting. Jesus loves you.”
— Justin Bieber, reflecting on how his early fame led him to use “heavy drugs” and become “distant to everyone who loved” him, and how he’s worked to rebuild himself, in a candid Instagram post
“I’m not dating right now, but I tell all my friends, ‘Set me up.’ They’re like, ‘We don’t know anybody good enough,’ and I keep saying, ‘Lower your standards!’ “
— Sherly Crow, on being open to a new relationship and the possibility of marriage, to PEOPLE
“Kourtney, you have a really big spot on the top of your head. Look down, Kourtney. Oh my god, I’m afraid for your life. Have you seen that? … Kourtney, your hair is gone. You’re bald. You have to go to the hospital right now.”
— Kim Kardashian West, courteously notifying sister Kourtney about a bald spot which Kourt attributed to her high pony for amfAR’s New York City gala, in the trailer for the newest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians
“In the ’90s, all that attention really threw me. It was really uncomfortable for me, the cacophony of expectations and judgments. I really became a bit of a hermit and just bonged myself into oblivion.”
— Brad Pitt, on how his quick rise to fame and heartthrob status following 1991’s Thelma & Louise took a toll on his mental health, to the New York Times
“I just, out of the blue, got a phone call saying that HBO was going to significantly raise my salary. And, I’m going to be totally honest here, the first feeling I had was I felt kind of guilty. I just had this windfall: ‘You know, wait, that’s not fair.’ But that’s where I’m brainwashed. … It took me maybe a day to go like, ‘No, no, no, this is payback for a long time. When have I ever been paid the same as my male costar?’ “
— Maggie Gyllenhaal, on overcoming her initial reaction of guilt after learning HBO would be paying her the same as her Deuce costar James Franco, on SiriusXM Insight