“I am just so grateful that I live long enough to see the day where I could stand up in front of the world as my true authentic self. My true authentic self, I was told that who I am was never going to work. I was told that who and what I am would never be successful. Period. That’s what I was told. I did not believe that. I did not believe that. This is proof positive that believe in yourself, invest in yourself, Love yourself, and then teach other people how to do it.”

— Billy Porter, on how it felt to make history as the first openly gay black man to be nominated for (and to win!) an Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series for his role as Pray Tell in FX’s Pose, to reporters after his win