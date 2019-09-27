“It’s so funny, because I actually would bring guys there that I’d dated to kind of, like, flex a little bit … I’d be like, ‘I’m Disney royalty,’ and then I’d break up with them after the fireworks. It was always a good story.”
— Ashley Tisdale, on her High School Musical-era habit of breaking up with her dates at Disneyland, on The Late Late Show with James Corden
“Everyone is somewhere on the spectrum, and that’s part of the landscape. We don’t have to make that the subject of the piece. … There’s not ‘the queer character.’ It’s all over.”
— Ben Platt, on the importance of representation on screen and how he hopes his role as a sexually fluid teenager on Netflix’s The Politician will help inspire young fans to accept themselves, to PEOPLE
“It’s the best. They’re really coming into themselves. They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things — it’s the greatest. But yeah, they can be kind of, you know, d—s once in a while.”
— Gwyneth Paltrow, getting hilariously candid about the ups and downs of raising two teenagers, to Savannah Guthrie on the Today show
“I put him first. So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be.”
— Demi Moore, opening up about having threesomes with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher and how they left her with feelings of “shame,” in her new bombshell memoir Inside Out
“I am just so grateful that I live long enough to see the day where I could stand up in front of the world as my true authentic self. My true authentic self, I was told that who I am was never going to work. I was told that who and what I am would never be successful. Period. That’s what I was told. I did not believe that. I did not believe that. This is proof positive that believe in yourself, invest in yourself, Love yourself, and then teach other people how to do it.”
— Billy Porter, on how it felt to make history as the first openly gay black man to be nominated for (and to win!) an Emmy for outstanding actor in a drama series for his role as Pray Tell in FX’s Pose, to reporters after his win
“It’s on my toilet. Yeah, I live New York and there’s not a whole lot of shelf space.”
— Rachel Brosnahan, on the special place she keeps her 2018 Emmy statuette for outstanding lead actress in a comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, on the 2019 Emmys red carpet
“I’m not a borrower, I’m a buyer. It’d be like sleeping with Ryan Gosling and having to give him back. I don’t like to test drive things.”
— Bethenny Frankel, on her decision to wear a dress from her closet to the show, on the Emmys red carpet
“When you go to my profile, you search for the ‘Michelle Williams,’ I am black. OK? … So I am trying to figure out why in the world I am getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams’ speech, which I thought was her truth, which I thought was awesome … I just told a woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like, ‘I’m so sorry that my namesake upset you, but can’t you see that I’m black?’ “
— Singer Michelle Williams, on being fed up with getting confused for Fosse/Verdon actress Michelle Williams, on Instagram
“Do you know how many times I’ve walked out of grocery stores because the line was too long and I didn’t feel like waiting? I mean, talk about entitlement and privilege. I just knew I wouldn’t get caught because I was like this is annoying, I’m just going to take it.”
— Chelsea Handler, confronting her white privilege and how it enabled her to feel entitled to leave grocery stores without paying when she was younger, on an episode of Red Table Talk
“Well, when I was in college, I got arrested for stealing a turkey sandwich from the White Hen, which is like 7-Eleven.”
— Sean Hayes, sharing “the most trouble” he’s ever gotten into, while hiking during an interview with Kevin Nealon