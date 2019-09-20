“Please Drake, I love you very much. Can I tell you something? Don’t do that. You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner … we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother — whatever you want! But please … if you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind.”

— Céline Dion, pleading with fellow famous Canadian Drake not to get her face tattooed on his ribcage, in a video interview with iHeartRadio Canada