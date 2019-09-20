“Please Drake, I love you very much. Can I tell you something? Don’t do that. You can write me love letters, you can send me autographs for my kids, you can come and visit. I can have you home for lunch or dinner … we can go for a drink. We can sing together. Whatever you want to do. I can talk to your mother — whatever you want! But please … if you do it, just do a fake one so you can change your mind.”
— Céline Dion, pleading with fellow famous Canadian Drake not to get her face tattooed on his ribcage, in a video interview with iHeartRadio Canada
“There’s a part of me that definitely is always going to be different. I needed to grow up in many ways. I needed to make boundaries, to figure out what was mine and what was the public’s. That old version of me that shares unfailingly and unblinkingly with a world that is probably not fit to be shared with? I think that’s gone.”
— Taylor Swift, opening up about how her drama with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West taught her to build boundaries, in her wide-ranging cover story for Rolling Stone
“I hate to say it, I hope I don’t sound ridiculous but I don’t know who this man is. I mean he could be walking down the street, I wouldn’t know a thing. Sorry to this man.”
— Keke Palmer, admitting she doesn’t know who former Vice President Dick Cheney is, during Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test
“Even the nudity on the show, to me, has been very empowering. It’s kind of reminding myself that I love my body and I’m not ashamed to share it in a non-sexual way on a show … To show nudity as a representation of female friendship and their closeness and their intimacy, was very exciting to me and very true to who I am. I feel a little bit more like myself every year of the show.”
— Alison Brie, on appreciating how the nude scenes in Netflix’s hit series GLOW are represented, to PEOPLE
“Everyone takes themselves so seriously at that school. I think these people are arrogant, they’re pretentious … I don’t want Monroe to be in a strict school with overachievers and massive homework. She has her whole life to be stressed out. It’s preschool, let her be a kid and have fun.”
— Jeff Lewis, speaking out against 2½-year-old daughter Monroe’s Montessori pre-school after she was expelled due to his public criticisms of the school, on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live
“If I can post pictures in business class and be proud, I can also take pictures in coach and be proud. Proud that making it to work is more important to me than how I got there. That is the message. Like I said, ‘the grind never stops.’ Put that in your headline.”
— Winnie Harlow, clapping back at an article that accused her of “bemoaning flying economy,” on Instagram
“My nails were dark. It was when I was still in my Linkin Park after-dark phase with my burgundy nails. And I was like, ‘No, no, no, I’m having a girl like I really need a nice light pink nail for delivery.’ So I told the doctor, ‘Are you sure I have to deliver right now, can you give me like two hours?’ And he was like, ‘Fine meet me in two hours.’ “
— Kim Kardashian West, on delaying her now 6-year-old daughter North’s birth in order to get a manicure (and a bikini wax, and McDonald’s!), on longtime pal Jonathan Cheban’s new podcast FoodGod: OMFG
“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes. And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ So we’re going through that now, where I’m trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says.”
— Megan Fox, on encouraging 6-year-old son Noah (center) to be himself and wear whatever he wants to school, on The Talk
“I’d literally just come out of the bathroom from doing a handful of key bumps. Ashton’s a smart dude, and he very quickly realized I was high. He got in my face and started yelling at me, telling me I was flushing my entire career down my nose in front of everyone, including Demi Moore and Bruce Willis.”
— Nico Tortorella, on getting a “wake-up call” about cocaine use from boss Ashton Kutcher while filming 2009’s The Beautiful Life, in Tortorella’s new memoir Space Between
“I would tell her that she was enough. I wasted so much time listening to the naysayers. And I just wish I had listened to the other voices of people saying that I was beautiful and talented. I always thought when you listen to that, you’re conceited, but I wish I had listened to that more. I wish I had pranced through the world with just hoity toity confidence and overexuberance.”
— Viola Davis, on what advice she’d give her 13-year-old self, exclusively in this week’s PEOPLE cover story