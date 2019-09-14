“Pretend. I mean, it’s either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day, it’s a waste of tears.”
— Rihanna, revealing how she gets through an off day, to E! News
“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist, and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”
— Kylie Jenner, on how being parents to 19-month-old daughter Stormi hasn’t “hurt” her sex life with boyfriend Travis Scott, in their Playboy cover story
“I looked at her, and I said, ‘Catherine, I’m going to be the father of your children.’ “
— Michael Douglas, recalling the bold remark he made to future wife Catherine Zeta-Jones the first night they met in 1998, at a Paley Center panel celebrating his career
“One of the first things Harvey Weinstein ever said to me was, ‘You will never make it in this industry as a gay woman — get a beard.’ “
— Cara Delevingne, opening up about alleged comments that Weinstein made about her sexuality in the past, to Net-a-Porter
“So we saw on Twitter and stuff you guys saying stuff about the way were kissing and how it looks weird like we kiss like fish … We just want to show you how we really kiss.”
— Shawn Mendes and girlfriend Camila Cabello, giving the internet a PDA clapback that we will never forget, in a video of their over-the-top makeout session on Instagram
“I actually since then have dated another one of your girlfriends. We’ll talk about that later.”
— Ellen DeGeneres, revealing to guest star Brad Pitt that they have more in common than he may have thought after he recalled her hitting on a past girlfriend of his at a party, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“She made a post about how no one ever takes pictures of her on vacation, and she was like, ‘Woe is me, no one gets good angles of me,’ and I felt like I was being directly attacked. And I feel like I take really good pictures of her and she posts some of them … I make an effort to give her good lighting and give her good angles.”
— John Legend, proving himself to be the world’s ultimate #GoodInstagramHusband in response to wife Chrissy Teigen trolling him online for not making more of an effort to photograph her well, on The Kelly Clarkson Show
“[It felt like] a do-over, like I could just go back in time and experience what it was like to be young, with him — much more so than I’d ever been able to experience it when I was actually in my twenties.”
— Demi Moore, opening up about the beginning of her relationship with ex-husband Ashton Kutcher (15 years her junior) and revealing that he allegedly cheated on her, in an interview with the New York Times about her new memoir Inside Out
“Receiving the Order of Australia is a HUGE deal. And despite what I tell anyone who’ll listen, Hugh Jackman is one of the finest, kindest, hardest working, generous and most talented people I’ve had the privilege to call my friend. There’s nobody better. None of this changes the unfortunate fact he’s a complete bastard.”
— Ryan Reynolds, congratulating close friend Hugh Jackman on being honored with the Order of Australia while managing not to let up on their ongoing faux-feud, on Instagram
“The internet has been very interested in this photo of me dropping my coffee. But we’re all forgetting the real tragedy here. We’re forgetting to mourn this coffee. I didn’t know it long but damn was our time together special. As fleeting as it was. I’ll never forget you.”
— Jonah Hill, hilariously addressing the viral meme of him holding only the lid of a coffee cup as the beverage slips from his grasp, in an Instagram post captured by Comments by Celebs