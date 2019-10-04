“I know you started the f—— Cher thing, Larry. F— making fun of me. Like I’m a f—— diva. It’s not even an insult. Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon — how’s that a f—— insult?”

— Joaquin Phoenix, exploding at Joker crew members in an outtake that he was unexpectedly shown and promptly apologized for, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!