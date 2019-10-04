“I know you started the f—— Cher thing, Larry. F— making fun of me. Like I’m a f—— diva. It’s not even an insult. Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon — how’s that a f—— insult?”
— Joaquin Phoenix, exploding at Joker crew members in an outtake that he was unexpectedly shown and promptly apologized for, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”
— Kylie Jenner, denying rumors that she’s rekindling her relationship with Tyga in the wake of her recent split from Travis Scott, on Twitter
“This is the thing he does: ‘Can a cheetah beat a rancher? Can a cheetah beat a car? Can a cheetah beat a bird? Can a cheetah beat a leaf falling?’ By the time we go through all of, ‘Can a cheetah beat?’, I’m beat. But no, it’s just joy. Just watching him learn and discover and yeah, it’s wonderful.”
— Tyler Perry, on the joy of watching son Aman, 5 next month, grow up, in this week’s PEOPLE cover story
“On the Before movies, the first film I think I was paid maybe a tenth of what Ethan was paid, the second movie I think I was paid half. The third movie I said, ‘Listen guys, if I’m not paid the same, I won’t do it.’ ”
— Julie Delpy, on speaking out against the pay disparity between her and costar Ethan Hawke while filming the beloved Before trilogy, to Variety
“Met a couple new potential partners. Felt like I was on The Bachelorette.”
— Miley Cyrus, posing with monsters at a haunted house and playfully acknowledging her recent splits with Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter, on Instagram
“Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!!! I love you so much it’s actually stupid… And possibly illegal in the state of California.”
— Blake Shelton, sharing a sweet birthday message for longtime love Gwen Stefani in celebration of her hitting the big 5-0, on Twitter
“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”
— Prince Harry, evoking the loss of his mother Princess Diana while speaking out about his decision to take legal action against the “ruthless” treatment wife Meghan Markle has received from the British tabloid press, in a statement
“Marc was like, ‘I’ll do anything.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, then do everything. Because I have done it all, all by myself, and I’m done, dude.’ I was fully out the door. … [Now] Marc literally spends so much time with the girls that they accidentally call me ‘Dad’ sometimes.”
— Busy Philipps, on how husband of 12 years Marc Silverstein stepped up when she threatened to leave him over an uneven distribution of parenting responsibilities, in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar
“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say. But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore. … And I never will be.”
— Rachel Lindsay, cryptically revealing that she’s cut ties with former Bachelor Nation BFF Raven Gates, in response to a fan’s question about the reason for their fall out on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
“I’m gonna have a hard time walking, and it’ll take a really long time. It will be a couples’ costume! … His is gonna be easier [than mine this year] because last year I felt so bad for him. He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I’m used to it, but he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die! It’s so hot!’”
— Heidi Klum, revealing her annual over-the-top Halloween costume will take “10 hours” to put on this year and that she’s going easier on husband Tom Kaulitz after their extravagant Shrek and Fiona looks last year, to PEOPLE