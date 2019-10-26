“I don’t want to lose myself in becoming a mom. Of course, I will do anything for her, but I also want to remain true to myself. I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all.”
— Cassie, on her hopes for achieving a work-life balance that will inspire her baby girl to “grow up knowing that she can do anything and be everything” once the little one arrives in early December, in a conversation accompanying a maternity shoot for Hatch
“I just wish I would’ve done things different with her. She was a little older than me, but I learned a lot from her because that was the most significant relationship as a grown up that I had with a black woman.”
— Lamar Odom, opening up about his relationship with Taraji P. Henson and expressing regret for how he handled ending things with her to be with Khloé Kardashian, in a clip from TV One docuseries Uncensored
“This is gonna be radical what I’m about to say … [there were] times I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album.”
— Kanye West, on the behind-the-scenes process of making his new gospel-inspired album Jesus Is King, in an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe on Apple Music
“Y’all are gonna kill me. But back in the day, Beyoncé did that. But now she walks perfectly through her heels. But I remember back in the day I’d always be like, ‘Why are you walking like that in heels?’ “
— Jenna Dewan, revealing that her pet peeve is when performers bounce on their heels while walking and citing Beyoncé as an example before stressing “I love Bey!”, on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
“I am grateful for the response that the song is getting. I’m so grateful. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone.”
— Selena Gomez, seemingly addressing the backlash against Hailey Baldwin after fans accused the model of shading Gomez for releasing two new singles that appear to hint at her breakup with Baldwin’s husband Justin Bieber, on Instagram Live
“I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent and he’s chronically poor. I don’t think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now.”
— Kelly Ripa, joking about son Michael living on his own for the first time in a comment that prompted some backlash, which she promptly shut down, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“Everyone warned me, of course, you need to shower the older one with attention and love, you don’t want them to feel left out. I am going overboard. I am so worried about James feeling left out that I find myself insulting the baby to win James’ approval … I’m like, ‘Matthew’s a baby. He’s dumb.’ It’s so mean to the baby! I’m like, ‘You know, James, Matthew can’t do what you can do, because he’s an idiot.’ “
— Ellie Kemper, on her unique method for helping her 3-year-old son James Miller feel less jealous of his new 7-week-old brother Matthew, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“She was similarly unbothered by Jack’s affairs. In a cheerful but resigned way she told me that of course she knew about them. She just didn’t mind their presence as much as she might have, because she knew he loved her much, much more than any of his dalliances.”
— Carly Simon, revealing candid conversations she had with her close friend, the late Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, surrounding her husband John F. Kennedy’s affairs, in the singer’s new memoir Touched by the Sun: My Friendship with Jackie
“Dear Magic 8 Ball, will PEOPLE magazine finally just stop giving out Sexiest Man Alive and just give it to me in perpetuity? Because once Sexiest Man Alive, which I was, then always Sexiest Man Alive.”
— Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, reminding the world that he doesn’t plan to let go of his 2016 SMA title anytime soon while asking the cult toy for an answer, in a video on Instagram
“I’ve moved on … I don’t really keep up with their dating lives at this point, that’s not my business.”
— Hannah Brown, on not keeping tabs on her former Bachelorette suitors-turned-breakout stars Tyler Cameron and Mike Johnson, to PEOPLE