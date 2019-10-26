“I don’t want to lose myself in becoming a mom. Of course, I will do anything for her, but I also want to remain true to myself. I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all.”

— Cassie, on her hopes for achieving a work-life balance that will inspire her baby girl to “grow up knowing that she can do anything and be everything” once the little one arrives in early December, in a conversation accompanying a maternity shoot for Hatch