“Rise and shine.”
— Kylie Jenner, delighting the Internet with a clip of her singing those three magical words to wake up daughter Stormi, in a video tour of her office that sparked 1,000 memes
“And nobody told me it was gonna really be a job. And a job that I needed an incredible amount of skill for, in different areas … a chauffeur, a cook, a personal assistant to an abusive boss.”
— Eva Mendes, admitting that being a stay-at-home mom is more difficult than she’d anticipated, and jokingly listing a variety of the roles it requires, on The Kelly Clarkson Show
“Just grabbing your husband or your wife out of nowhere and just for no reason, and kissing the nape of her neck and saying, ‘I love you so much, you’re so beautiful.’ Just being appreciated. Saying ‘You’re beautiful, you’re handsome.’ Just looking in their eyes.”
— Dean McDermott, on tips he’s learned from more than a decade of marriage to wife Tori Spelling for keeping the passion in a marriage alive, on the podcast Mom Life with Adrianna Costa
“I’m old and boring. And I only have abs, like, two weeks a year.”
— Robert Pattinson, joking about why he doesn’t have an Instagram account, in a New York Times interview
“If someone says something isn’t possible, I’m like, ‘Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible.’ “
— Jason Momoa, melting our hearts with his feelings about marrying the actress (whom he describes as his “childhood crush”), to Esquire
“[I’m the] most reluctant person to ever join Instagram. It’s kind of crazy.”
— Jennifer Aniston, on breaking the Internet (and a Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers!) when she joined Instagram this week with an epic Friends reunion selfie, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“Well, first of all, I get real spooked about entertainers or reality [stars] … I don’t know, it really scares me to date people in the industry. That’s number one … Number two, he asked me in front of everybody … I felt like it was a big ol’ gag.”
— Keke Palmer, on why she turned town Bachelorette breakout star Mike Johnson after he unexpectedly asked her out on live TV, on Strahan, Sara and Keke
“So, I was always a sex addict. Like probably [since] junior high. Like, I was horny. I ain’t even have no sperm in my testicles yet, but literally just was horny.”
— A$AP Rocky, opening up about his longterm struggles with sex addiction, on Untold Stories of Hip Hop
“Need. Oxygen. Can’t. Breathe. I. Stan. For. Ever. Ship.”
— Miley Cyrus, clarifying the depth of her approval for her whirlwind romance with new “boo thang” Cody Simpson after the duo got tattoos together, in an Instagram comment captured by Comments by Celebs
“This is a photo with @harrystyles in it, and I almost didn’t post it. Like many of you, I keep a close eye on my IG thirst levels. Lately I’ve been noticing that in my attempt to stay socially hydrated, I’m not even asking for photos anymore, let alone sharing them. And I’m here to tell you that’s even less cool than posting that you’re friends with international superstar @harrystyles.”
— John Mayer, throwing caution to the wind and sharing a photo of himself with Harry Styles, on Instagram