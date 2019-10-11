“When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya: Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it. If he leaves me, I’m going to the ballet every night because that’s that!”
— Nikki Bella, getting candid about her “amazing sex life” with boyfriend and former Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, on The Bellas podcast
“I did one caption and my wife was like, ‘Never again. Don’t ever touch it again.’ “
— Dwyane Wade, joking about having his Instagram privileges revoked by wife Gabrielle Union when it comes to captioning their 11-month-old daughter Kaavia’s witty social media posts, to PEOPLE
“I definitely have to deal with pumping. Everyone has to deal with pumping — I mean, if you’re doing that and it’s working. If you want to do that and if you can do that — then yes, we’re pumping. Pumping. So much pumping.”
— Keira Knightley, on balancing pumping and her work schedule six weeks after welcoming her second child, to BBC Breakfast‘s Louise Minchin
“Kanye’s the kind of dude that will be like, you’ll meet up with him to do one thing, and then he’ll be like, ‘Oh! I gotta go to Milan right now, let’s get on this jet.’ And you gotta make a decision right there. Like, ‘Am I about to follow Kanye to Milan or go to this date that I have planned?’ ”
— Chance the Rapper, on pal Kanye West’s tendency to surprise his friends with spontaneous plans, on Carpool Karaoke
“I was just gutted. It was so difficult for me. It was the loss of an idealistic future for myself and my life. What does that now look like for me? Where do I begin? I met him when I was 24, I didn’t know life without Chan … I’m grateful that I now am at a place where I understand myself and what I want and I’m happy about this new chapter. I’m in a place of joy.”
— Jenna Dewan, on pushing past the initial pain of her and Channing Tatum’s divorce and finding happiness through “a hard journey of growth and change,” to PEOPLE
“I’ve been trying to write a song about this to get it out to more people. People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us — with the jokes and the snide comments. I just feel like it’s time we stood up and said, ‘We are ginger, and we are going to fight.’ “
— Ed Sheeran, joking about his and Prince Harry’s trademark red hair in a spoof video to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day, on the @SussexRoyal Instagram page
“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin [Feige, president of Marvel Studios] and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this’ … I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”
— Brie Larson, on the possibility of an all-female Marvel superhero film, to Variety
“Both he and I now say, ‘If we had married, we would not be together.’ No question about it — we would not stay married, because of what that would have meant to him, and I would have had my own ideas about it.”
— Oprah Winfrey, on her relationship of more than 30 years with partner Stedman Graham and why she has no regrets about deciding not to get married or have children, in PEOPLE’s Women Changing the World cover story
“There’s this chemistry teacher named Walt who gets cancer, his wife Skylar is pregnant and his son Walt Jr really loves breakfast. Walt starts cooking meth to pay for his medical bills with the help of his former student Jesse, that’s me!”
— Aaron Paul, recapping the plot of Breaking Bad in under three minutes as a “refresher” ahead of the film sequel El Camino’s release, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
“Ur body is a wonderland … Double date?”
— Justin Bieber, commenting on pal Cody Simpson’s toned physique and getting our hopes up for a double date with The Biebers and Miley Cyrus’s new love interest, in an Instagram exchange captured by Comments by Celebs