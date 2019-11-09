“In this era I could hardly take a bad picture. And all my clothes were fabulous and I loved them and I spent pretty much all my time naked.”
— Cher, reflecting on her most iconic looks over the years, in a video for Vogue
“This is awful. Maybe we can get a computer to paint us a new Picasso. Or write a couple new John Lennon tunes. The complete lack of understanding here is shameful.”
— Chris Evans, speaking out against the announcement that James Dean will return to the screen using CGI, on Twitter
“The lights go down, the worship music goes up and we’re like: ‘Hello!’ And next thing you know — after we pray, because we have priorities — we rip it off.”
— Ashley Graham, revealing that she and husband Justin Ervin get horny after praying together, on A Little Late with Lilly Singh
“I have a private Instagram for my shrink and he loves it! It’s not great when I get parenting feedback, incidentally, based on something he heard me [say] in the background of the video.”
— Kerry Washington, on how she deals with the urge to share cute photos of her kids on Instagram, on Sunday Today
“It was a lot fast. I was not ready for what Dax — It was so much fun, it got hot fast … and I wasn’t prepared.”
— Kate Hudson, getting candid about her 2007 whirlwind romance with Dax Shepard and why they ultimately split, on Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert
“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”
— Emma Watson, adding a new relationship buzz word into our vocabulary while describing her journey to self-love, in British Vogue
“I didn’t even realize it was making a statement because I just thought it was normal … I don’t understand why people have time to get on social media and be negative. I think they should get a hobby or a job, or both.”
— Miranda Lambert, sharing that she didn’t expect any controversy over posting a photo with her husband, her brother Luke and his husband at a Pride parade this summer and telling haters to do something better with their time, to Pride Source
“You see this coat? I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy.”
— Jane Fonda, sharing that the red jacket she’s been arrested in during the past four Fire Drill Fridays will be the last thing she buys in an attempt to reduce waste and combat climate change, in a speech during last week’s protest
“People think I’m a cannibal. I’ve never done that.”
— Shia LaBeouf, laughingly revealing the weirdest rumor he’s ever heard about himself, during a round of “Burning Questions” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“So the time to decide who you are is now. The time to decide what you do with the tender, important, beautiful, savage, passionate, most important part of yourself. What are you gonna do with it? I’ll tell you what I did with mine. I respected it. And I would suggest that you all do the same. Because we have every right to be powerful in whatever form of sexuality we choose to have. And no one is allowed to take that away from you.”
— Sharon Stone, reflecting on how her famous leg-crossing scene from Basic Instinct changed her life and encouraging the audience to seize the moments that change theirs, during her acceptance speech for GQ‘s Woman of the Year award