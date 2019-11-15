“It was really difficult for me to try to figure out how to get out of being an ingénue or the ‘other woman’ because it was never anything that I had intended … I remember thinking at the time that maybe I needed a different job in this industry that would be more fulfilling, because it seemed like there was nowhere to go.”
— Scarlett Johansson, on being “typecast as hyper-sexualized” early on in her career and fighting to break out of that mold, during The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Drama Actress Roundtable
“I didn’t know what that meant. They’re what? At the what? I don’t understand it at all. I think it’s good to have humility, but I might have … too much of it.”
— Bill Hader, on his reaction to learning people on the Internet are “thirsting for him” and see him as a sex symbol, to InStyle
“I felt strange as soon as the anesthesia started to wear off. The best way I can describe it is that it just felt like my brain was only music, and that everything anybody said to me became musical. All of my thoughts became musical. Every street sign became musical. I couldn’t get my mind into any other mode.”
— Mary Steenburgen, on how her new songwriting career was sparked by a bizarre side effect of a minor arm surgery in 2007, to IndieWire
“Currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive.”
— Chrissy Teigen, hilariously updating her bio after husband John Legend was crowned PEOPLE’s 2019 SMA, on Twitter
“Can you die from a hangover? Asking for a friend who is actually me.”
— Kacey Musgraves, keeping it honest after a night out ahead of her two CMA Awards wins, on Twitter
“If you just handed me a baby girl right now, I’d be like, ‘Great, I’ll keep her.’ I’d walk away with it and be like, ‘This wasn’t anyone’s, right? Okay, cool, I can take it home? Perfect, done.’ “
— Jason Biggs, on hoping to have a daughter with wife Jenny Mollen in addition to their two sons Lazlo, 2, and Sid, 5½, to PEOPLE
“[Social media] has never felt natural to me … Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids.”
— Hannah Jeter, on why she and husband Derek choose not to share photos of their daughters Story Grey, 9 months, and Bella Raine, 2, on social media, to Editorialist magazine
“I tell the crew it’s a one-taker, that way, everybody on set is on point because you have to get it done in one take … I think that’s the way to do it because then everyone feels comfortable and then hopefully — although it is super strange and uncomfortable — a little magic comes through a lens and people will be convinced.”
— Alicia Vikander, opening up about her “technical” approach to shooting sex scenes, to Harper’s Bazaar U.K.
“For me, it’s not just about giving material things and monetary aid but it’s giving out love and giving yourself too, which is the unlimited part of this thing, because money and physical things are limited but the love that you can give is unlimited. That is the reason for giving, then out of that, everything else comes.”
— Ziggy Marley, on the importance of putting his heart into giving back in addition to monetary aid when it comes to supporting his charity, U.R.G.E., and others, to PEOPLE
“I told my kids everything. I was in the mood to be a cool mom — I tell them all the time, I tell them two things. Number one: All your teeth are gonna fall out. Which is the best thing you can say to a kid.”
— Kristen Bell, joking about what she said to her kids in order to swear them to secrecy after she revealed the ending of Frozen 2, on SiriusXM