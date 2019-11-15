“It was really difficult for me to try to figure out how to get out of being an ingénue or the ‘other woman’ because it was never anything that I had intended … I remember thinking at the time that maybe I needed a different job in this industry that would be more fulfilling, because it seemed like there was nowhere to go.”

— Scarlett Johansson, on being “typecast as hyper-sexualized” early on in her career and fighting to break out of that mold, during The Hollywood Reporter‘s annual Drama Actress Roundtable