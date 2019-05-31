The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“For me, I’m not really a pas de bourrée type girl … I’m more of, like, a pass the burrata girl.”
— Katy Perry, on having no shame when it comes to her “awkward” dance moves, in a Q&A discussion with celebrity choreographer Kyle Hanamagi
“I thought, ‘Oh, this guy is cute. But wow, his skin is flaky!’ “
— Miranda Kerr, on her first impression of now-husband Evan Spiegel and her obsession with skincare, in her Summer 2019 cover interview with New Beauty
“Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven’t led a PG-13 rated life. I didn’t want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the ’70s and ’80s, so there didn’t seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I’d quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon’s Bible for company.”
— Elton John, on advocating for Rocketman to incorporate even the more adult-rated aspects of his personal life, in a first-person essay for The Guardian
“My next surgery is booked. I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face … You’re just used to it, you’ll like the new one.”
— Sharon Osbourne, getting candid about her upcoming plans to get plastic surgery, on The Talk
“They’d be like, ‘She’s not as urban as I thought she’d be,’ or they’d be like, ‘She’s so ghetto, I just can’t. Her boobs aren’t big enough. I really think we should just go with a white girl. This role should be changed to white.’ … I wanna hear so that I can grow. Also so I can write jokes about it, I can use it to my advantage.”
— Tiffany Haddish, revealing she used to leave her phone in casting rooms after auditions to secretly record racist feedback, on The Hollywood Reporter’s annual comedy actress roundtable
“Well, the thing about our relationship is, so I’m dedicated to her happiness, so that’s great for her and I want her to be the best she can possibly be and she’s done a pretty good job of doing that.”
— Stedman Graham, on mutual support being key to his decades-long relationship with Oprah Winfrey, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“You know, if you’re ever in need of some humility just come back in your next life through the vagina of a celebrity and you too can have an existence filled with surprise paparazzi encounters and photos of yourself looking like you’re enjoying the smell of your own fart on the internet!!”
— Scout Willis, reacting to a paparazzi photo of her and sister Tallulah on a snack run, on Instagram
“When Cellino & Barnes broke up, I was devastated. I knew I had to take matters into my own hands. Here’s one jury duty you won’t want to miss.”
— Chrissy Teigen, announcing her new Judge Judy-esque courtroom show on Quibi, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly
“It’s a health issue that has a strong stigma on it and people are allowed to say anything about it and discriminate in any way. This is like a sprained brain, like having a sprained ankle. And if someone has a sprained ankle, you’re not going to push on him more.”
— Kanye West, speaking out about the stigma surrounding mental illness, on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
“Think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this.”
— Kelly Clarkson, defending The Voice winner Chevel Shepherd in an epic clapback after a hater expressed their distaste with Shepherd’s rendition of “God Bless America,” on Twitter