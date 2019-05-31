The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“Some studios wanted to tone down the sex and drugs so the film would get a PG-13 rating. But I just haven’t led a PG-13 rated life. I didn’t want a film packed with drugs and sex, but equally, everyone knows I had quite a lot of both during the ’70s and ’80s, so there didn’t seem to be much point in making a movie that implied that after every gig, I’d quietly gone back to my hotel room with only a glass of warm milk and the Gideon’s Bible for company.”

— Elton John, on advocating for Rocketman to incorporate even the more adult-rated aspects of his personal life, in a first-person essay for The Guardian