The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“I think I will always be the lady who took a s— on the street … This happens to me all the time, people are always like, ‘You’re the lady who took a s— on the street!’ “
— Maya Rudolph, on the stomach-churning scene in Bridesmaids that fans can’t seem to forget, to guest host Melissa McCarthy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“I’m going to say Barack Obama for $500! I’ve never watched Game of Thrones … Too scary. Maybe too much sex.”
— Julia Roberts, joking about who she thinks will take the Iron Throne and why she doesn’t watch the hit HBO series, in conversation with Patricia Arquette for Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.
“I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember. I am a sex addict. There were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”
— Lamar Odom, opening up about his sex addiction and admitting he’s had sex with more than 2,000 women, in an exclusive excerpt of his memoir Darkness to Light in PEOPLE
” ‘You are so lucky’ became the words I’d hear on repeat at playdates and birthday parties. But as much as I loved my husband, I didn’t feel as though I should have to feel lucky. Nobody would ever say to a man, ‘Wow, you are so lucky your wife feeds and bathes your children!’ … I wouldn’t have had children if I hadn’t found a partner who was just as invested in raising them as I was.”
— Jenny Mollen, on appreciating husband Jason Biggs while feeling frustrated by the double standard of dads being praised for taking on childcare tasks traditionally expected of moms without fanfare, in an open letter for Parents
“My dream is really to go on tour with her, or just lay down a track — I think that’s what the kids are saying now. I think every super-cool 17-year-old musician needs a 48-year-old Midwestern mother of two as her hype man.”
— Melissa McCarthy, on her obsession and hopes of becoming BFFs with singer Billie Eilish, while guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“One year ago today my life completely changed. I had a little baby girl. She’s like my guardian angel, and now I can’t spend two to three hours every day in the gym like I used to. Gym, tan, laundry for me is now gym, tan, diapers.”
— Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, on deciding to get liposuction on his stomach for extra ab definition because he hasn’t been able to work out as much since becoming a dad, on The Doctors
“Okay @fleissmeister… that’s some handle bro! Your show does NOT pay @KellyRipa salary. Also we don’t attack successful women on our network and men certainly cannot take credit for their success. Don’t get me started on your show cuz I’m a savage…. #bachelorsoooowhite.”
— Ellen Pompeo, coming to Kelly Ripa’s defense after Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss said the reality dating franchise “pays [Ripa’s] salary” when the Live! star got candid on-air about how the show “disgusts” her and pits women against each other, on Twitter
“Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there.”
— Taylor Swift, saying the most rebellious thing she did as a teenager was slam former flame Joe Jonas for breaking up with her over the phone, during a round of “Burning Questions” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“Talking about my intimacy avoidance and love addiction was an ‘aha’ moment for me. The more you talk, the more you see the patterns you created for yourself. I’m open to a relationship now. I know how to communicate like an adult now. I want to be the best partner I can be.”
— Common, on feeling ready for love after working through past heartbreaks in therapy, to PEOPLE
“There’s a device used for this specific necklace and at the end of the night, I had to have her there to take it off … So before they took the jewelry off, I was like, ‘I know this is weird, but can you take a picture of me in the bathtub?’ It was a woman, so I felt fine about that, but she thought I was really weird … but she nailed it. I got the photo.”
— Lily Collins, on the Cartier necklace she wore to the Met Gala having its own security team and how they helped with her annual tradition of posing in her full ensemble in a bathtub post-gala, on The Late Late Show with James Corden