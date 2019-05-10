The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

“There is this stereotype that only a 20-year-old woman in a bikini is hot. Like once we reach a certain age, we are no longer desirable. But I want to show that modeling has no age. I’m coming out of retirement to practice what I preach.”
— Tyra Banks, on fighting age-related stereotypes with her return to modeling to cover Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in her cover interview
“I was like, ‘Holy s—, I can’t drive that car.’ First of all, I’m going to wreck it. I’m the worst driver in the world. Second of all, you get in it and I’d never driven a Porsche but really like — it’s a stick.”
— Reese Witherspoon, on being terrified to park Denzel Washington’s Porsche while she was an intern on Devil in a Blue Dress, on WNYC Studios’ podcast Sooo Many White Guys
“My wife is very, very English — very British. The other day I caught my son … my son said ‘zeb-ra.’ I’ve got to fix that. That’s not going to happen.”
— George Clooney, joking about his twins Ella and Alexander picking up their mom Amal Clooney’s accent, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
“P.S. If you aren’t ‘caught up’ ‘just started watchinggggg’ or ‘didnnnt have time to watch yet’ cry me a river cause I didn’t watch on the dot for damn near a decade to not be able to talk about the episodes cause your ass is late. Suck a d—!”
— Iggy Azalea, shutting down fans who called her out for sharing a Game of Thrones spoiler, on Instagram
“If you really train them long and hard enough, you can teach a dog to speak. I got my dog to talk.”
— Halle Berry, joking about what she learned during six months of dog training while filming John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
“I haven’t been to many births, this is definitely my first birth. It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”
— Prince Harry, gushing over the arrival of his and wife Meghan Markle’s new baby boy Archie, to reporters
“The first time when we went together was sort of like … so awkward. We didn’t know each other. We were vibing, we didn’t know … This time it was so great to go with your best friend, because all we did was sit with each other and we could talk about everything.”
— Priyanka Chopra, on returning to the Met Gala red carpet with husband Nick Jonas two years after they first went together, to PEOPLE
“There are a lot of women with no respect for a marriage … For you lonely girls who can’t keep their hands off other people’s men, there’s a hot place in hell for you.”
— Wendy Williams, sharing her feelings on women who try seducing married men, on The Wendy Williams Show
“It does feel great. The actual hands-on thing of saving animals is so rewarding and so inspiring … to me it’s one of the greatest joys that’s ever come into my life.”
— Brian May, on his passion for rehabilitating hedgehogs, on Channel 5 show Saving Britain’s Hedgehogs
“Yes my tattoo says… ‘don’t loose who you are in the blur of the stars.’ Yes they are MY lyrics from my song ‘Who You Are.’ Yes that I wrote. Yes I spelt the tattoo wrong. Yes I repeat it’s spelt wrong. Yes I got it done in Essex. Yes the tattoo artist didn’t mention it. Yes I was 18 … Don’t @ me.”
— Jessie J, preemptively brushing off comments about her misspelled tattoo, on Instagram