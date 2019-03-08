The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"A lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married. And some people are even intimidated now by me. But it’s another way of showing racism. They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me."
— Salma Hayek, on the reaction to her marriage to billionaire François-Henri Pinault, in Town & Country's latest cover story
"Clothes are a form of expression and they can be something that makes you feel empowered. I’m introverted, and for me having something that makes me feel good in these very public moments is imperative ... Sometimes I want to lean into my youth, sometimes I want to be an older version of myself and I’m allowed to do whatever I want."
— Brie Larson, on how her red carpet wardrobe for her Captain Marvel press tour helps her feel empowered, to PEOPLE
"I think I had confided in [director Vincent D'Onofrio] and said, 'I don’t think I’ll ever be able to play a bad guy.' Because the characters I’ve played, they haven’t really been bad ... And he was like, 'Oh I can make you bad.' And I accepted the challenge. It was a cool opportunity."
— Chris Pratt, on how it felt to play the villain in the new movie The Kid, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"If you’re looking to find out what not to do as a writer, this is a great book for you. She jumps from year to year, often for no rhyme or reason. The non-linear structure confuses me. I had to wonder, 'Was Didion even trying when she wrote this junk?' "
— Farrah Abraham, in her scathing review of Joan Didion's 1968 classic essay collection Slouching Towards Bethlehem, for her new gig as a book critic for Penthouse magazine
"I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True."
— Khloé Kardashian, on how she's moving forward after the latest explosive cheating scandal concerning True's father Tristan Thompson, on Twitter
"I was masquerading as an actor."
— Gwyneth Paltrow, on finding her true calling as a businesswoman and lifestyle entrepreneur after quitting acting, in a New York Times profile
"Being an alcoholic, it’s part of my life, it’s something that I deal with. It doesn’t have to subsume my whole identity and be everything but it is something that you have to work at ... I had a problem and I really want to address it and I take some pride in that."
— Ben Affleck, opening up about his sobriety journey, in a candid interview on Today
"Oh yes, we had a lot of fun. Sometimes we would just laugh so much. Yeah, because it was funny and certainly may have been a little bit less funny for her ... she goes through a lot of suffering. My journey is more pleasurable because she is so vicious."
— Isabelle Huppert, on enjoying tormenting Chloë Grace Moretz's character in her role as a serial killer psychopath in their new film Greta, to PEOPLE
"I had seen this documentary on Netflix about feminism and one of the things they said during pregnancy is, 'I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism.' I loved that, so boy or girl, or whatever it is, we hope that’s the case."
— Meghan Markle, on hoping that her and Prince Harry's baby on the way will be a feminist, at her International Women's Day panel
"I think it’s time to give people comfort. You have to eat. You have to stop thinking that a certain body shape is ideal, because it’s not. That’s why I literally post about every meal I eat."
— Lana Condor, on having dealt with eating disorders and body dysmorphia and the need to stop fetishizing certain body types, to Elle Canada