The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"I loaned Kris money years ago because they needed it. They were really struggling. ... I want that money back!"
— Kathie Lee Gifford, joking about lending longtime friend Kris Jenner money before Keeping Up with the Kardashians took off, in this week's issue of PEOPLE
"We’re here to promote love for every human being, and change starts with supporting the people closest to you. So let’s tell them they are loved, let’s remind them they are beautiful, let’s speak out and protect them, and parents — let’s love our kids in our truest form."
— Beyoncé, on the importance of being an LGBTQ ally, in her emotional acceptance speech as she and husband JAY-Z received the Vanguard Award for their advocacy at the GLAAD Media Awards
"I talked to Snoop. I said, 'These are my prop joints, oregano,' 'cause I know I’m gonna be pulling. He said, 'Yeah, yeah. I got that, I got that.' ... So the scene goes on and right after the scene I just feel like man, I'm not sure that was prop — and I look over and Snoop goes, 'Yo Moondog. That wasn't prop weed, that was Snoop weed.' "
— Matthew McConaughey, revealing how he accidentally got high with Snoop Dogg while filming The Beach Bum, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"Everyone experiments. It’s part of growing up. I love a soul, not a gender."
— Sophie Turner, revealing she's had romantic encounters with women before getting engaged to Joe Jonas, in Rolling Stone's April cover story
"I’m a part of hip hop culture where you can talk about where you came from, talk about the wrong things you had to do to get where you are. There are rappers that glorify murder, violence, drugs [and] robbing. Crimes they feel they had to do to survive. I never glorified the things I brought up in that live ... because I'm not proud of it and feel a responsibility not to glorify it."
— Cardi B, responding to backlash after a video resurfaced from three years ago where she revealed she used to drug and rob men while she was a stripper, on Instagram
"I absolutely loved and love Selena. She will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels in love with my wife [Hailey Baldwin] and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period."
— Justin Bieber, clapping back at a follower who claimed his marriage to Baldwin was just a ploy to get ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez back, on Instagram
"My last memory before going into the hospital is of Rihanna spanking me with a whip."
— Slick Woods, on getting some extra encouragement from pal RiRi as she went into labor while walking in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty lingerie show in September 2018, in an essay for Vogue UK
"I’ve decided this year I’m going to stop hugging people. Professionally. When I was on tour with Mumford and Sons, I realized how many people hugged me and gave Marcus [Mumford] a handshake. ... I’m learning to set these boundaries and trying to leave more for my friends and family."
— Maggie Rogers, on working to set boundaries as she adjusts to her rising fame, in an interview with No Man's Land available on The Cut
"You know — I’m 37. I can’t be smoking weed all the time. That’s crazy ... I used to love it, but now I think it’s the one thing that gets in my way. It zaps your motivation."
— Chris Evans, on taking a break from smoking weed, to The Hollywood Reporter
"When I need a minute to return emails or cry or mindlessly scroll through social media, I’ll take it. I’m not trying to be a perfect parent. … I’m okay with life not being balanced."
— Gabrielle Union, on cutting herself some slack as a first-time newborn mom at age 46, in the May cover story for Parents