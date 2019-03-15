The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

See what the stars are saying this week
By Sophie Dodd March 15, 2019 04:59 PM

"At the end of a work day, I have a glass of wine. Literally, every single day. Every. Single. Day. My husband’s like, 'You want a glass of wine?' I’m like, 'Oh no, I’ve already had one.' Because I don’t use wine glasses, I just use empty jars."

— Sarah Jessica Parker, on being "a true wine lover" and teaming up with Invivo Wines to create a line of wines that will launch this summer, in the launch video

"I think for a lot of my life, I was extremely afraid of being labeled with that word [fat] ... [but] it's probably gonna be hurled at me forever [while] I'm on screen, and I can either let it cut me to my bone or be like, 'Guess what? I am f— fat, and you have to deal with it.' "

— Aidy Bryant, on how neither she nor her character in Hulu's new series Shrill let their weight define them, to ELLE

"Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it. I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

— Travis Barker, shutting down rumors of a romance between him and longtime friend Kourtney Kardashian, to PEOPLE at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

"Cynthia’s done a lot of stuff in my opinion, [that’s] on the down low and very sneaky and underhanded ... I always come out looking like the bad guy. She’s done a lot of f—ed up stuff and that’s just for real."

NeNe Leakes, on cutting ties with on-and-off friend and Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Cynthia Bailey, in a 12-minute rant on Instagram Live

"We’re getting to know the deep dark things about each other. The Bachelor is like reverse dating. We’re learning the little things ... We also both like to throw a bunch of random ingredients in a bowl and call it dinner."

— Colton Underwood, on his budding off-screen relationship with Cassie Randolph after The Bachelor, to PEOPLE

"Sometimes I feel guilty or I feel bad because I don’t want to put my s— on him. But at the same time I think that maybe I’m giving him some lessons in compassion and understanding, and the fact that he’s never pointed a single thing that makes me different — the only thing he’s ever pointed out is just why he loves me … I’m grateful for him."

— Jamie-Lynn Sigler, speaking about her 5½-year-old son Beau Kyle and worrying that her will impact her relationship with him and his younger brother, on Shondaland's podcast Katie's Crib

"So Piers Morgan is now a food critic. Go and f— yourself. Seriously, really? Seriously?"

— Gordon Ramsay, responding to Morgan's tweet that condemned the new vegan roast at his London restaurant as "utterly revolting," on The Late Late Show with James Corden

"I smoke weed on my story ONE time and all of a sudden i’m a junkie meth alcoholic party raver that’s also secretly married and pregnant and may or may not have a penis ... I have a job. and dogs. and a bedtime. go f— yourself."

— Paris Jackson, responding to "pathetic" reports and assumptions about her personal life based on her social media habits, in a heated series of tweets

"My house sometimes feels like a ballet studio or like a repeat of the movie Frozen in my living room."

— Macklemore, on his 3½-year-old daughter Sloane's new passion for dancing around the living room to the movie's soundtrack, to PEOPLE

"Like every other boyfriend I’ve ever had, my prediction is in 6 months, [Gage’s] relationship will implode ... and he’ll come back crying. And when he does, I will have already been, not only moved on — I’ll probably be remarried by then."

Jeff Lewis, on his prediction for his ex Gage Edwards, whom he says "left him for a younger man" in January after a 10-year relationship, on his SiriusXM radio show Jeff Lewis Live

