The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week

"I feel like there’s been a weight lifted off my shoulders and now that everyone knows what I can do, I feel like it’s giving me a second win ... I’ve been proving this for years and years and people still said I was only famous because I used Auto-Tune. But now, you know, that’s not true."

— T-Pain, on winning The Masked Singer and proving that he has a "real voice" beyond the Auto-Tuned tracks he's famous for, to PEOPLE