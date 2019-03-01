The 10 Best Celebrity Quotes of the Week
"I like to be able to remember the extremely good and extremely bad times. I want to remember the color of the sweater, the temperature of the air, the creak of the floorboards, the time on the clock when your heart was stolen or shattered or healed or claimed forever."
— Taylor Swift, on the importance of capturing particular details and how her music has preserved her memories, in an essay she wrote for Elle UK's April issue.
"I feel like there’s been a weight lifted off my shoulders and now that everyone knows what I can do, I feel like it’s giving me a second win ... I’ve been proving this for years and years and people still said I was only famous because I used Auto-Tune. But now, you know, that’s not true."
— T-Pain, on winning The Masked Singer and proving that he has a "real voice" beyond the Auto-Tuned tracks he's famous for, to PEOPLE
"I’m at the gym, I’m in the locker room, I’m changing and, yes, I’m naked. Because I sometimes get naked when I change my clothes. I see my phone, Andy Cohen wants to FaceTime. So I’m like, 'Alright.' And I answer it and I go, 'Hey!' Right away, I see that he’s with a group of people and he turns around and he goes, 'Oh, sweetie. I’m at J. Crew.' "
— Kelly Ripa, laughing about her FaceTime "nightmare" and the importance of texting someone first, on Live with Kelly and Ryan
"Part of the reason I wanted to do it was that I thought, 'At what age is being naked not beautiful anymore? Is there a sell-by date on us?'... I look back at some of my old Playboy pictures and I think, 'Why wasn’t I walking around naked all the time?' I’m not getting younger. So I want to celebrate who I am today."
— Cindy Crawford, on why she decided to pose naked for renowned photographer Russell James's new book, Angels, to PorterEdit
"I think that’s the cool part about this next chapter. We’ve been saying this, but 'family is our favorite 'f-word.' "
— Nick Jonas, dishing on the Jonas Brothers' reunion, new single "Sucker" and music video featuring their significant others, on Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1
"I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much. Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life ... But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don’t have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough. My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other."
— Lena Dunham, on how putting less pressure on herself and her body have made her the "happiest I've ever been," on Instagram
"Every time somebody is driving somebody, I lose!"
— Spike Lee, joking about Green Book beating out his film BlackKklansman for Best Picture and Driving Miss Daisy winning the award at the 1990 Oscars over his film Do the Right Thing, to reporters after taking home Best Adapted Screenplay at the Academy Awards
"Yes, people saw love and guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see ... I’m an artist and I guess [Bradley and I] did a good job … fooled ya!"
— Lady Gaga, shutting down romance rumors between her and Bradley Cooper by saying their Oscars performance chemistry was all for show, on Jimmy Kimmel Live
"It’s genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar."
— Olivia Colman, on her shock over winning the statuette for Best Actress for her role in The Favourite, in her hilarious and emotional acceptance speech
"What, you're pregnant? ... Is it mine?"
— Prince Harry, making the ultimate dad joke when someone wished Meghan Markle congratulations on the couple's baby, due in April, during a three-day tour of Morocco